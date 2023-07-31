La Grange Park library prepares for building project

The building project is about to start at the La Grange Park Public Library. The library plans to bring patrons the personalized service to which they are accustomed, according to a news release.

Staff is working and plans to open a temporary space to the public on Aug. 16. Here are the main logistics:

The library, 555 N. La Grange Road, will be closed from Aug. 7 until about May 2024.

Starting Aug. 16, patrons can visit the library’s temporary location located at the First Baptist Church of La Grange, 21 N. Catherine Ave., La Grange.

All due dates have been extended to Aug. 31. Do not return items to the La Grange Park Library between Aug. 7-15. If necessary, they may be returned to any neighboring library or to our temporary location beginning Aug. 16.

Visit the Building Project Page for regular updates or email questions at info@lplibrary.org .

Stay informed during the building project. The library will communicate with patrons in three ways:

If you do not already receive our weekly eNews, it’s easy to join. Sign up at lplibrary.org/newsletter . eNews is delivered via email each Friday at 10 a.m.

The easiest way to stay informed is to sign up for text messages. The library will text the most important updates. Text LPPL to 8332634555 to opt in to text messages.

The Building Project webpage will be updated as new information comes in. Check it regularly.

Holds During Closure

Items can be picked up at Linda Sokol Francis Brookfield Library. In order to do so, you must change the pick up location via your SWAN account online or through the SWAN app. Linda Sokol Francis Brookfield Library is located at 3541 Park Ave., Brookfield.

All active holds placed at La Grange Park Library will be suspended until Aug. 16 unless a different pick up location is set. Anything already in transit will still come to La Grange Park Library.