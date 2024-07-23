Junior chefs graduate from West Suburban Community Pantry cooking class

Johan Hualpa was one of several West Suburban Community Pantry cooking class graduates who received a certificate from Support Services Coordinator Nancy Chatterjee, as well as a cookbook and the ability to prepare healthy snacks and meals for themselves and their families. (Photo provided by Deborah Newman Marketing/Communications)

The West Suburban Community Pantry recently hosted a five-week cooking class for junior chefs taught by Lisa Mills, a community educator from the University of Illinois Extension, for children aged 8-13. The program taught participants to prepare sustainable, nutritious and budget-friendly meals.

Attendees received lunch, a snack and a recipe ingredient to take home. Graduates now have a greater ability to eat healthily at home. The program encouraged children to develop their own meals with easy-to-access nutritious, budget-friendly and easy-to-prepare foods. Many of the children tried certain fruits and vegetables for the first time and learned about their nutritional value.

Upon graduation, the junior chefs received a cookbook of all the recipes prepared over the five weeks of class.