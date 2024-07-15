Join annual VetBros Charity Dog Show on Aug. 4

Carol Stream will celebrate two charity events on Aug. 4—the Carol Stream Foundation 5K Run/Walk at 8:30 a.m. followed by the seventh annual VetBros Charity Dog Show at 10 a.m. (Photo provided by Carol Stream Chamber of Commerce)

Carol Stream will celebrate two charity events Aug. 4—the Carol Stream Foundation 5K Run/Walk at 8:30 a.m. followed by the seventh annual VetBros Charity Dog Show at 10 a.m.

The 5K race benefits the Carol Stream Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Foundation in its mission of extending scholarships to local students to help them achieve their academic dreams. Registration is from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. with closing and awards from 9:35 to 9:55 a.m.

The charity dog show benefits the VetBros Pet Education Charitable Fund and features contests including best trick and best costume. Food trucks, vendors, activities, raffles and prizes will be available. This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The full event schedule is available at vetbrospeteducation.org.