Brookfield Zoo launches new mobile app

Brookfield Zoo Chicago has launched a new, free mobile app that allows guests to pre-plan their zoo adventure day with a GPS-enabled map for easier in-park navigation. (Image provided by Brookfield Zoo Chicago)

Brookfield Zoo Chicago has launched a new, free mobile app that allows guests to pre-plan their zoo adventure day with a GPS-enabled map for easier in-park navigation.

Prepare for a day at the zoo with the app’s pre-visit features, which include the ability to plan itineraries, search for specific animals, purchase tickets and map out the day. Once at the zoo, the GPS-enabled map provides the most efficient routes to visit favorite animals and attractions. It also displays dining and shopping opportunities nearby and lists animal experiences and events to ensure you don’t miss out on any of the day’s highlights.

Zoo supporters can also use the app to be notified about exclusive offers, learn about Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s conservation efforts, find out more about the animals and stay up to date on all of the latest zoo news. For more information, visit brookfieldzoo.org.