Secretary of State’s office Teen Summer DMV program offered on Saturdays

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office is dedicating DMV services exclusively for teen drivers from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday during the summer at selected facilities.

The Teen Summer DMV initiative will cater exclusively to helping teens get their driver’s licenses or permits quickly and conveniently. During teen service hours, the office will also have a selfie station for newly licensed drivers and will provide important information on data protection, such as making sure the driver’s license number and address are covered when posting to social media. The locations offering teen hours will use geolocation features on social media to provide a filter specific to the location.

Teen service hours will be offered at the Addison, Aurora, Bethalto, Belvidere, Chicago West, Des Plaines, Elgin, Joliet, Lake Zurich, Plano and St. Charles DMV.

State law requires teen drivers and a parent or guardian to visit a DMV in person to complete testing and identity verification before receiving their first driver’s license. Illinois DMVs experience an influx of customers during the summer months, especially among teen drivers who make the switch from an instruction permit to a driver’s license.

To schedule an appointment at any of the 12 DMV locations, call 800-252-8980.