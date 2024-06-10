June 09, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeSportsThank You First RespondersThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletter

Montini names St. Pope Paul VI Award recipients

By Shaw Local News Network
Montini Catholic High School recognized graduating seniors Hailey Goetz and Anjay Dhir as its annual St. Pope Paul VI Award winners at its Founder’s Day Award Ceremony on May 17, 2024

Montini Catholic High School recognized graduating seniors Hailey Goetz and Anjay Dhir as its annual St. Pope Paul VI Award winners at its Founder’s Day Award Ceremony on May 17. (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

Montini Catholic High School recognized graduating seniors Hailey Goetz and Anjay Dhir as the annual St. Pope Paul VI Award winners at its Founder’s Day Award Ceremony on May 17.

The award is presented to students who exhibit excellence in the areas of academics, extracurricular participation, service to school community, leadership and character.

Dhir is an Illinois State Scholar, an AP Scholar and vice president of Montini’s National Honor Society. He is also president of the Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, PR officer for the Tri-M Music Honor Society and a member of the Spanish Honor Society.

Goetz is an AP Scholar and a member of Montini’s National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. She was also vice president of the student government team.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois