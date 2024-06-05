AdventHealth to offer free medical clinic June 8 in Glendale Heights

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth will sponsor a free medical clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 8 at Glendale Heights Sports Hub, 250 Civic Centre Plaza, Glendale Heights, for families and individuals who cannot afford healthcare. (Photo provided by UChicago Medicine AdventHealth)

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth will sponsor a free medical clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 8 at the Glendale Heights Sports Hub, 250 Civic Centre Plaza, Glendale Heights, for families and individuals who cannot afford healthcare. Parking will be free and attendees will not be required to report their legal status or present identification or an insurance card.

Dozens of clinical and non-clinical volunteers from AdventHealth will staff the clinic, providing healthcare services and assisting attendees with registration, navigation and translation needs.

Free medical services offered at the clinic will include chiropractic care, dental exams, diabetes and nutrition education, vision and hearing screenings, laboratory screenings, orthopedics, pediatrics (including school and sports physicals, but not immunizations), free medication, physical therapy, podiatry and primary care.

Walk-ins will be welcome at the clinic, but pre-registration is recommended at bit.ly/3xikU6K to ensure an appointment time.