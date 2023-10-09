Downers Grove library foundation fundraiser generates $25,000

With a nearly sold-out crowd, the Downers Grove Public Library Foundation (DGPLF) raised $25,000 at its first “Celebrate the Freedom to Read: A Banned Books Masquerade” fundraiser held Oct. 2 at Skeleton Key Brewery during Banned Books Week.

The event featured food and drink, a DJ and band, silent auction and remarks from State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, who sponsored Illinois’ historic anti-book ban legislation.

“As a foundation, we are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our community. Friends and neighbors participated both in person and online to demonstrate their appreciation for the Downers Grove Public Library,” said David Sosnow, DGPLF president. “One of the Library’s core values is intellectual freedom, which is something we should celebrate and never take for granted. We’re proud to bring together our neighbors to champion the library we all love.”

The Downers Grove Public Library Foundation funds gifts beyond taxpayer support to inspire and engage ideas and strengthen the Downers Grove Public Library as a cornerstone in the community. Gifts have included additions to the library’s public art collection and Anything Emporium, Satellite Stacks at area senior living centers, Korean language books, Book Club bags, expanded online offerings, a children’s play wall, financial support for the Youth Services’ Summer Reading Program and participation in Illinois Libraries Present, a fair wage stipend for social work interns, and other support for greater community impact, access and outreach.

For more, visit dgplfoundation.org.