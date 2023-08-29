One person is in custody and awaiting charges after Villa Park police said he burglarized a business, then fled from officers.

Villa Park police said the suspect was spotted by officers breaking into a tobacco shop on the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 5 a.m. today.

When officers attempted to stop the man, he fled in a minivan and tried to escape onto Interstate 290. However, an Illinois State Police trooper deployed spike strips and disabled the minivan on the on-ramp near Elmhurst.

The suspect jumped from the disabled minivan and ran from officers, where he eluded capture despite an extensive search, police said.

Lombard police said the suspect may be wanted there in connection with another commercial burglary that occurred earlier in the morning.

Investigations into both burglaries are ongoing, officials from both police agencies said.

However, the suspect was found at his home near Blue Island later in the day and arrested.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230829/one-in-custody-after-early-morning-police-chase-in-villa-park