Distinguished Service Award nominations sought in District 58

People are encouraged to nominate a Downers Grove Grade School District 58 employee who exceeds expectations and has made a positive difference in one’s life for a Distinguished Service Award.

The Education Foundation of Downers Grove District 58 annually hosts the free Distinguished Service Awards program to recognize the many contributions of District 58 employees, a news release stated.

Any District 58 staff member, parent/guardian or student may nominate a District 58 employee for a Distinguished Service Award. The nominee should be an individual who:

Consistently performs above and beyond the scope of job duties

Positively affects children in a significant manner

Has a sustained dedication to the education of children

Cares about the child as a whole person

Has earned the respect of their peers and superiors

Serves as a good role model to other district employees

Nominees must work at least 20 hours per week and have worked at least one full school year at District 58.

The Education Foundation will accept nominations through March 22. To nominate an employee, review the frequently asked questions and complete the nomination form. One also can access the materials at www.dg58.org/dsa. Then share or email completed nomination forms to District58DSA@gmail.com or mail them to: DSA Chair Mia Churma, c/o District 58 Office, 2300 Warrenville Road, Suite 200NE, Downers Grove, Ill. 60515.

If submitting by mail, send it early to ensure its timely arrival. Late nominations will not be considered.

Learn about the Education Foundation at www.58foundation.org. Access the DSA application and frequently asked questions at www.dg58.org/dsa.

The Education Foundation will surprise the two 2022-23 DSA winners at school on May 15. After school that day, the foundation will hold the 2022-23 Distinguished Service Award Ceremony at O’Neill Middle School.