Police seek suspect in armed robbery outside Downers Grove banquet hall

Downers Grove police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on three people in the parking lot of a banquet hall Saturday night.

Police said officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at approximately 8:39 p.m.

at the Ashyana Banquets, 1620 75th St.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect approached three men in the parking lot, pointed a handgun at them and demanded their personal property, according to police. Police did not state whether the victims complied or, if they did, how much was stolen.

The suspect left the area running southbound toward 75th Street, police said.

Police described the suspect as a Black man, approximately 5-feet-9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, and wearing a black ski mask, black pants and a black puffy coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call (630) 434-5600.

