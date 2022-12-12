Downers Grove police chief to retire after 29 years of service

Downers Grove Police Chief Shanon Gillette will retire after more than 29 years of law enforcement service with the village. His last day with Downers Grove will be Jan. 6.

“Shanon is a uniquely qualified, exemplary leader, " Village Manager David Fieldman said in a news release. “Under his leadership, the Downers Grove Police Department has remained committed to protecting lives, property and the right to free speech. Chief Gillette focused on providing advanced training in areas of deescalation, cultural competency and implicit bias. Chief Gillette and the entire department embody the tenets of procedural justice, fairness, transparency and impartiality. I am grateful for the significant contributions Shanon has made to our community.”

Mayor Bob Barnett echoed Fieldman’s praise of Gillette.

“Our village has benefited greatly from Chief Gillette’s commitment to safeguarding the community,” Barnett said in a release. “His work has been marked by putting people first--treating all who live, work and visit our community with dignity and respect at all times. I consider it a privilege to have worked with Shanon, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

“It has been an honor to be a part of this exceptional organization, and to work alongside the members of the Downers Grove Police Department. I look forward to seeing all the department will achieve in the years ahead.” Gillette said.

Gillette has held a variety of positions, assuming increased responsibilities and progressive management experience with every facet of the police department. Throughout his career, he served as a community oriented policing officer, field training officer, detective, patrol sergeant, administrative sergeant, lieutenant of operations, lieutenant of investigations, deputy emergency management coordinator and deputy chief of administration.

In 2016, Gillette graduated from the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Va., where he received advanced leadership training for law enforcement executives. As a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command, he was honored with the Center for Public Safety’s Franklin M. Kreml Leadership Award. Gillette currently serves as vice president at-large for the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

An announcement regarding the next police chief will be made in the coming weeks.