Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year: WW South’s Reece Young overcame injury to win 100 state title ‘heart of a champion’

Recent Wheaton Warrenville South graduate Reece Young had just broken the 100-meter dash school record at the St. Charles North Sectional and qualified for the Class 3A boys track and field state meet last month.
There wasn’t much to celebrate.
Toward the end of his second-place finish, Young strained his left quadricep.
“I was not in the best mood, but it is what it is. I felt it. And then I kind of slowed up the last couple of meters,” Young said. “That whole week leading up to state, I didn’t know if I’d be able to run. I had to go to physical therapy every morning, stretch, drink a lot of water, drink a lot of Pedialyte, eat healthy.”
After no running coming into state, Young achieved the seemingly impossible. Young captured the state championship in 10.58 seconds – his second-fastest time to his school-record 10.40.
For his accomplishments, Young is the 2022 Suburban Life Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
“I definitely learned I could do mostly anything I put my mind to and just that you give it your all and whatever happens, happens,” Young said. “I was just surprised but definitely pumped because ever since last year from state I knew I could win.”
“[The title] speaks to his level of dedication and competitive drive and perseverance,” former WW South head coach and sprints coach Cam Culpepper said. “This was the best state performance I’ve ever seen and I’ve seen a lot of good ones. This one embodies the heart of a champion.”
In his first full track season as a junior last year, Young finished an all-state fifth in the 100 (10.69) behind four seniors and third in the 200 (22.24). After his injury at sectionals, Young still tried the 200 and was eighth (22.50), only .17 from qualifying.
Despite some struggles beginning his state preliminaries with the 400 relay (12th, 43.04), Young reached the 100 finals as the No. 5 seed (10.83). Culpepper followed the advice of veteran assistant coach Chris Kuntz and let Young decide whether he remained healthy enough to compete in the finals.
“He was literally hobbling around all night [after Friday’s preliminaries],” Culpepper said. “I pulled him aside Saturday morning and said ‘You’re much bigger, better than this moment. Don’t let this determine who you are. If you can’t run, let me know and I’ll take care of it.’
“He was looking at me without expression and says, ‘I feel like a state champ.’ He went out on his own and the rest is history.”
Young became the first 100 state champion in WW South/Wheaton Central/Wheaton High School history since the legendary Red Grange won the 100-yard dash as a junior in 1921. The Tigers’ annual boys track invitational and football field are named in honor of Grange. Young also excelled in football, where Culpepper recognized Young’s track potential while serving as the freshman team’s offensive coordinator.
“[Red Grange is] really big at our school. He’s everywhere in the school,” Young said.
Young’s sophomore track debut was limited by the pandemic. After his great junior year, Young sought improvement in block starts and “getting his hips a lot looser.”
Young broke the 55 school record (6.46) at the indoor DuKane Conference Meet. At the outdoor DuKane meet, Young’s winning 200 (21.36) became the Tigers’ No. 2 best time.
Young’s father, Rod, also sprinted for the Tigers and played college football. Entering this season, Reece and Rod were No. 6 and 7 in the Tigers’ all-time 100 bests.
As Reece Young finalizes his college decision, he may compete in track, football or both.
“They’re way different sports but I definitely get the same joy,” Young said. “I’m probably more nervous for football. I get nervous for some track meets but it’s just go out there and run.”