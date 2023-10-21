Boys soccer: Collin Sullivan, surging Lyons beat Downers Grove North for 10th straight regional title

WESTERN SPRINGS – A loss to undefeated West Suburban Silver champion Oak Park just over two weeks ago was referenced as a turning point for the Lyons Township boys soccer team.
Getting Collin Sullivan back from a turf toe injury surely has helped as well.
Scoring three goals off Sullivan’s long throw-ins, the host Lions captured their 10th consecutive regional title with a 5-1 victory over Downers Grove North in Saturday’s Class 3A Lyons Regional final.
In winning their fifth match in a row since that 4-2 defeat to the Huskies, second-seeded Lyons (16-6-2) advanced to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. Proviso East sectional semifinal against Whitney Young. The Lions had previously defeated the Trojans 2-1 back on Sept. 12.
”We definitely went into this thinking it would be an even game,” said Sullivan, who was injured against Hinsdale Central in late September. “It’s a relief to know that we get at least two more practices. We are far from done.
”I’m just happy to be back out there and helping to make an impact for our team. And I feel like I’ve got my throw-in down and it’s going well.”
Sullivan’s first throw-in into the box resulted in an own goal, which tied the score at 1-1 just over a minute after the Trojans (10-10-1) opened the scoring with a goal from Oliver Davies off a cross from Ryan Wilson.
Haris Sarajlija then got on the end of another throw, one-timing it into the back of the net to give the Lions the lead for good. Sarajlija added a second goal with just under 10 minutes remaining in the opening half, blasting a left-footed shot into the right corner after having space to dribble up the field.
”His throw-ins, he’s obviously throwing the ball great,” Sarajlija said. “But I also think a lot of us are now more determined to get in there and score. We scored one on Tuesday (a 2-0 win over Proviso West) as well; a lot of our guys realized we can score goals off his throw-ins.”
Owen Suda increased the margin to 4-1 four minutes into the second half with a header off of Sullivan’s throw. Sebastian Gonzalez’s goal rounded out the scoring with 8:32 left.
”We’ve had a few games where we dropped a goal and then quickly responded,” said Lyons coach Paul Labbato, whose team had lost three of four matches before this current winning streak. “Just from a mentality-wise, getting that goal back quickly takes off some of the pressure. And as good as Colin’s throw-ins were today, and they were great, the front post work by Jimmy Brejcha was big.
”I think we probably played our best match of the year in that 4-2 loss to Oak Park. In that transition time between the Oak Park and York matches (a 4-3 victory over York began the win streak), our guys really started to believe we could win games.”
Now Lyons looks to advance past the sectional sectional, which is where the team’s season has ended during their last three playoff runs.
”Since my sophomore year, we haven’t gotten past sectionals,” Sullivan said, “and it’s always been a heartbreaking end. We are looking to break that curse.”
Downers Grove North turned its season around after beginning the fall with five straight losses. The Trojans came into Saturday with a 5-1-1 mark over their past seven contests, which included a 3-1 decision over Downers Grove South in the regional semifinal. Goalie Will Barnett finished with nine saves.