Boys Soccer notes: Defending state champ York doesn’t miss a beat, remains undefeated

York's (front, from left:) Kacper Janowski, Jose Herrera, and Kevin Gliatis celebrate Janowski's goal against Huntley during their IHSA Class 3A Supersectional at Streamwood High School on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Streamwood. York beat Huntley 3-1. (Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com/Matthew Apgar)