October 18, 2023
Luca Davies breaks Hinsdale Central scoring record: Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 17

By Joshua Welge
Hinsdale Central senior Luca Davies

BOYS SOCCER

Hinsdale Central 8, Hubbard 0

Robbie Rocque had four goals and two assists and Luca Davies added three goals, including his program record 25th of the season, for the Red Devils (12-5-3) in the regional semifinal.

Benet 4, Hinsdale South 0

Matt Benka, Mateo Picha, Mark Ndrio and Jack Kuelthau all scored for Benet (12-3-3) in the regional semifinal at Nazareth.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Benet d. Narareth 25-8, 25-12

Audrey Aselson had six kills, Lynney Tarnow five kills, Aniya Warren 10 digs and Ellie Stiernagle 21 assists for Benet (32-2, 4-1).

Bartlett d. Glenbard East

Belle McDermott had nine kills and three digs, Hannah Meyer 18 assists, Lauren Bradley seven digs, Sophia Sommesi five kills and Emma Iwaniszyn four kills for the Rams (19-15, 6-3 UEC).

Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.