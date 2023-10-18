Luca Davies breaks Hinsdale Central scoring record: Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 17

BOYS SOCCER

Hinsdale Central 8, Hubbard 0

Robbie Rocque had four goals and two assists and Luca Davies added three goals, including his program record 25th of the season, for the Red Devils (12-5-3) in the regional semifinal.

Benet 4, Hinsdale South 0

Matt Benka, Mateo Picha, Mark Ndrio and Jack Kuelthau all scored for Benet (12-3-3) in the regional semifinal at Nazareth.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Benet d. Narareth 25-8, 25-12

Audrey Aselson had six kills, Lynney Tarnow five kills, Aniya Warren 10 digs and Ellie Stiernagle 21 assists for Benet (32-2, 4-1).

Bartlett d. Glenbard East

Belle McDermott had nine kills and three digs, Hannah Meyer 18 assists, Lauren Bradley seven digs, Sophia Sommesi five kills and Emma Iwaniszyn four kills for the Rams (19-15, 6-3 UEC).