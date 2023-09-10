Willowbrook volleyball wins Leyden Invite title: Suburban Life sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 9:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Willowbrook
The Warriors beat Conant 25-15, 25-10 for the championship of the Leyden Invite. Hannah Kenny had six kills, seven assists and nine assists, Calli Kenny six kills Elisa Chivilo six digs for Willowbrook (14-0). The Warriors beat Leyden 25-18, 25-12, DePaul Prep 25-17, 25-13, Lane Tech 25-10, 25-11 and Proviso West 25-6, 25-4.
Wheaton Academy
The Warriors beat Trinity 25-15, 25-23, lost to Aurora Christian 25-18, 28-26 and beat Rockford Lutheran 25-21, 25-23 at the Wheaton Academy quad.
The Warriors are being led right now by Kiki Shields, averaging 3.4 kills per set, Abby Schroeder, averaging .291 blocks per set, Maddie Lennox averaging 3.6 digs per set, and Katelyn Kulesza with a total of 21 service aces on the year so far.
BOYS SOCCER
Hinsdale Central 2, New Trier 2
Cinque and Montoya scored goals for the Red Devils (5-1-2).
Wheaton Academy 3, North Shore Country Day 2
Wheaton Academy (4-3-1) trailed 2-0 in the first half but then got goals from Moncau (Lopez), Sam Brown (Will Clegg), and then Mason Brooke (Will Clegg) in the 71st.
BOYS GOLF
Wheaton Academy
The Warriors took fourth with a 307 team score at the Lemont Invite at Ruffled Feather Golf Club. Freddie Chan led the team with an individual score of 1-over-par 73 and finished in fifth place overall. Owen Coniaris and Joe Luchtenburg both had scores of 77.
Wheaton Academy also competed at the Providence Invite at Sanctuary Golf Course in New Lenox and had a field of 140 players on 28 different teams. This time Coniaris had the best score for the Warriors. His score of one-under-par 71 earned him third. The team total score of 302 placed the team in a tie for second place with Lincoln-Way East, with the Warriors taking second on a fifth-score tiebreaker.