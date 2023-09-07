Lucy Russ honored for 1,500th assist in IC Catholic win: Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 6:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
IC Catholic Prep d. Walter Payton 25-12, 25-14
Lucy Russ had 22 assists, five kills and five digs, Ava Falduto nine kills and seven digs, Emily Carling eight kills and eight digs and Alysa Lawton 10 digs for the Knights (8-1).
At the match Russ was honored, as she surpassed the 1,500 career assist milestone at this past weekend’s Timothy Christian/Westmont Tournament.
Benet d. St. Charles East 25-18, 23-25, 25-17
Lynney Tarnow had Audrey Asleson each had 11 kills, Elle Stiernagle 40 assists, Ava Novak seven kills and Aniya Warren 18 digs for the Redwings (8-1).
BOYS SOCCER
Hinsdale Central 4, Metea Valley 1
Luca Davies recorded a hat trick with three goals and Martin Montoya added a goal for the Red Devils (5-1-1).
GIRLS GOLF
Wheaton Academy 181, Westmont 215
Vivian Kutek shot a 41 to earn medalist honors, leading Wheaton Academy to the dual win at Villa Olivia golf course. Megan Lindberg carded a 44 and Lucie Stutelberg a 47.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wheaton Academy 7, Kaneland 0
Caroline Blaum, Lizzie Scheidt and Portia Noensie won singles matches and Wheaton Academy also swept all four doubles matches.