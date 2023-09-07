September 06, 2023
Lucy Russ honored for 1,500th assist in IC Catholic win: Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 6:

By Joshua Welge
IC Catholic Prep setter Lucy Russ was honored prior to Tuesday's match for recording her 1,500th career assist at this past weekend's Timothy Christian/Westmont Tournament.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IC Catholic Prep d. Walter Payton 25-12, 25-14

Lucy Russ had 22 assists, five kills and five digs, Ava Falduto nine kills and seven digs, Emily Carling eight kills and eight digs and Alysa Lawton 10 digs for the Knights (8-1).

At the match Russ was honored, as she surpassed the 1,500 career assist milestone at this past weekend’s Timothy Christian/Westmont Tournament.

Benet d. St. Charles East 25-18, 23-25, 25-17

Lynney Tarnow had Audrey Asleson each had 11 kills, Elle Stiernagle 40 assists, Ava Novak seven kills and Aniya Warren 18 digs for the Redwings (8-1).

BOYS SOCCER

Hinsdale Central 4, Metea Valley 1

Luca Davies recorded a hat trick with three goals and Martin Montoya added a goal for the Red Devils (5-1-1).

GIRLS GOLF

Wheaton Academy 181, Westmont 215

Vivian Kutek shot a 41 to earn medalist honors, leading Wheaton Academy to the dual win at Villa Olivia golf course. Megan Lindberg carded a 44 and Lucie Stutelberg a 47.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wheaton Academy 7, Kaneland 0

Caroline Blaum, Lizzie Scheidt and Portia Noensie won singles matches and Wheaton Academy also swept all four doubles matches.

