June 08, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Maya Hollendoner, Lemont, softball, sophomore

By Joshua Welge
Lemont sophomore Maya Hollendoner

Lemont sophomore Maya Hollendoner

Name: Maya Hollendoner

School: Lemont, sophomore

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Hollendoner went 4-for-4 with a homer and two runs scored in the sectional semifinal win over Joliet Catholic and 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in a sectional final win over Ottawa. She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Joshua Welge.

Welge: How does it feel to go back to state? Different feeling than last year?

Hollendoner: It feels great. That has been our team goal since we won last year. I feel that as a team we are more confident and prepared. Our team is excited to try to achieve something very difficult in winning back-to-back state championships.

Welge: You seem to be swinging a hot bat lately. What’s been the key to your success?

Hollendoner: Before I used to lack confidence, but once I started to hit, it makes a player greedy and only want more which is what I’m doing.

Welge: Your state championship medal from last year, where do you have it now?

Hollendoner: I keep the medal hanging up in my room.

Welge: Have you played any other sports?

Hollendoner: I used to play basketball but decided to concentrate on softball about seventh grade.

Welge: Do you have any softball routines or superstitions?

Hollendoner: The only real routine is to listen to some of my favorite music to help me get ready mentally to play. I also do some affirmations my mom printed for me to help with my confidence and to have the same energy drink before every game.

Welge: Is there a sports team or athlete you’re a fan of?

Hollendoner: I have always been a Cubs fan and I love watching Mike Trout and Javy Baez.

Welge: What’s the last TV show you binged or a favorite TV show in general?

Hollendoner: I love watching “Outer Banks.”

Welge: What’s your favorite meal?

Hollendoner: Favorite meal is chicken and asparagus and shrimp.

Welge: Do you have any pets?

Hollendoner: I have three dogs: Mocha, Bella and Coco.

Welge: Where would you go for your next summer vacation if you had a choice?

Hollendoner: I want to go to Cancun, Mexico.

PremiumSoftballLemont Preps
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.