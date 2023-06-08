Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Maya Hollendoner, Lemont, softball, sophomore

Name: Maya Hollendoner
School: Lemont, sophomore
Sport: Softball
Why she was selected: Hollendoner went 4-for-4 with a homer and two runs scored in the sectional semifinal win over Joliet Catholic and 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in a sectional final win over Ottawa. She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Joshua Welge.
Welge: How does it feel to go back to state? Different feeling than last year?
Hollendoner: It feels great. That has been our team goal since we won last year. I feel that as a team we are more confident and prepared. Our team is excited to try to achieve something very difficult in winning back-to-back state championships.
Welge: You seem to be swinging a hot bat lately. What’s been the key to your success?
Hollendoner: Before I used to lack confidence, but once I started to hit, it makes a player greedy and only want more which is what I’m doing.
Welge: Your state championship medal from last year, where do you have it now?
Hollendoner: I keep the medal hanging up in my room.
Welge: Have you played any other sports?
Hollendoner: I used to play basketball but decided to concentrate on softball about seventh grade.
Welge: Do you have any softball routines or superstitions?
Hollendoner: The only real routine is to listen to some of my favorite music to help me get ready mentally to play. I also do some affirmations my mom printed for me to help with my confidence and to have the same energy drink before every game.
Welge: Is there a sports team or athlete you’re a fan of?
Hollendoner: I have always been a Cubs fan and I love watching Mike Trout and Javy Baez.
Welge: What’s the last TV show you binged or a favorite TV show in general?
Hollendoner: I love watching “Outer Banks.”
Welge: What’s your favorite meal?
Hollendoner: Favorite meal is chicken and asparagus and shrimp.
Welge: Do you have any pets?
Hollendoner: I have three dogs: Mocha, Bella and Coco.
Welge: Where would you go for your next summer vacation if you had a choice?
Hollendoner: I want to go to Cancun, Mexico.