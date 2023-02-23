Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Genevieve Herion, Downers Grove co-op, gymnastics, sophomore

Name: Genevieve Herion
School: Downers Grove co-op, sophomore
Sport: Gymnastics
Why she was selected: Herion took third in the all-around and third in the uneven parallel bars, leading Downers Grove co-op to its first state gymnastics title.
She was selected Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: What’s the feeling and emotions of winning the program’s first state gymnastics title?
Herion: It was the most amazing feeling. We were all super excited and we couldn’t stop smiling. It is a super cool feeling to be part of this history-making moment. We were all super proud of each other and it was the best way to end the season and celebrate the hard work we put in.
Welge: When did you get a sense that this could be a special team?
Herion: Going into the season I knew a lot of the skills that our team had. But once we broke the school record at Fremd, we all realized that we were capable of doing this. It was such a special moment realizing that all our hard work paid off and that we would be able to have this amazing opportunity.
Welge: You took third on parallel bars at state. How would you assess your performance? Is bars your best event or do you feel you have a best event?
Herion: I am very proud of my performance on bars. Bars has always been one of my best events and one of my favorites, so I enjoy doing it a lot.
Welge: What got you into the gymnastics?
Herion: Two of my brothers did gymnastics and I wanted to be just like them. From that point on I fell in love with the sport.
Welge: How do you mentally prepare yourself for a routine?
Herion: I always visualize my routine in my head before I go. Then I take a couple deep breaths. I then get a pep talk from my teammates and coaches and those always help me the best.
Welge: What’s your favorite subject in school?
Herion: My favorite subject is French. I really enjoy learning this language. I love the people in that class and my teacher.
Welge: What’s your favorite TV show or movie?
Herion: My favorite movie is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” I really enjoy Marvel and Disney. I’m also a big Tom Holland fan.
Welge: What’s the last book you’ve read?
Herion: The last book I read is “One of Us is Lying.” I really like mystery books.