January 12, 2023
DuPage and Cook County Prep Sports

Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Sophia Brown, Glenbard West, basketball, senior

By Joshua Welge
Glenbard West senior Sophia Brown

Name: Sophia Brown

School: Glenbard West, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Brown scored 22 points in Glenbard West’s win over Lemont at the Grow the Game Shootout after scoring a career-high 29 points against Glenbrook North the previous week. She was selected Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Welge: What was the key to your big game against Lemont?

Brown: My teammates and I were getting a lot of steals and rebounds and I would run on the fast break either dribbling into a fast-break layup or running the court for my teammates to pass it to me leading to a layup. I was also making 3-point shots and pull-up jumpers.

Welge: What does competing in the Grow the Game events mean to you?

Brown: I love participating in the Grow the Game shootouts and tournament because I think it is so important to highlight girls sports. Having all the refs being female and only female coaches is such a cool experience. I think it is amazing that my coach was a part of this and it shows how much she cares for the sport and supporting females.

Welge: How is the season going?

Brown: Our season is going great. We have had a lot of close games this year against teams we lost to by quite a bit last year. We have made so much improvement from the beginning of the season. Our team has a very good dynamic on and off the court, which is so important to success. Being friends with your teammates creates a family, which makes our team so much more powerful.

Welge: You also play soccer I believe. How do you balance the two and does soccer help your basketball?

Brown: It has never been an issue for me because the two never interfere with each other since soccer is in the spring. I think soccer has actually helped me a lot in basketball with athleticism. I am able to read where people are going to pass, leading to steals and deflections, and I think soccer has played a big part of that. It has also helped contribute to my speed and endurance, which is important while playing basketball as well.

Welge: What’s your plans after high school?

Brown: My plans after high school as of right now are to study biology or kinesiology in college.

Welge: What’s your favorite subject in school?

Brown: Either math or science.

Welge: Favorite sports team?

Brown: The Golden State Warriors.

Welge: Favorite TV show?

Brown: Gilmore Girls.

Welge: What’s the last book you read?

Brown: Before I Fall.

