Girls Volleyball: Willowbrook, in encore to historic 2021 season, takes 26-match win streak into playoffs

Returning Willowbrook girls volleyball standouts and sisters Calli Kenny and Hannah Kenny now are playing the same positions this season, setter and right-side outside hitter.
“It’s really helpful that I’m doing the same roles as she is,” said Calli Kenny, a junior. “I think our court relationship has just gotten a lot stronger because of that.”
It’s among many reasons why the Class 4A Warriors enter the postseason in pretty much the same position as their groundbreaking 2021 run that earned the program’s first sectional title and a 37-2 record.
These Warriors (33-2) continue gaining confidence after meshing quickly despite some inexperience and lineup changes even among returnees. They’re the No. 1 seed in the Proviso West Sectional.
On Wednesday, they completed a third straight 6-0 West Suburban Conference Gold title run by beating Leyden 25-6, 25-14. Team captains are Calli Kenny again, senior and four-year varsity player Natalie Cipriano and sophomore Hannah Kenny in her second varsity season.
“Now I can look for certain things that our team needs to succeed and be at the same level, and even do better,” Hannah Kenny said. “(Calli and I) talk about stuff on the court either in between sets, all of the time. We’re kind of each other’s go-tos.”
After a 7-2 start, the Warriors have won 26 straight – all in two sets. That’s included victories over West Suburban Conference Silver champion Glenbard West and tournament titles at Elk Grove, Leyden and Lincoln-Way Central.
“Last year we came out right out of the gate so close to each other. We’ve jelled so much and it just feels the same as much as last season at this point,” Cipriano said. “(Beating Glenbard East Sept. 29), we really played probably our best. It really brought us together and showed what we really can do.”
Entering Wednesday, Calli Kenny leads the Warriors with 232 kills and 63 service aces and has 276 assists and 200 digs. Hannah Kenny has a team-best 337 assists with 215 kills and 181 digs and 53 aces. Other category leaders are senior libero Grace Conley (team-high 223 digs, 259 service receptions) and junior middle blocker Ellie Bruschuk (team-high 39 blocks). Cipriano has 201 serve receptions and 101 kills. Top contributors Wednesday were Calli Kenny (8 aces, 4 kills, 12 assists, 6 digs), Cipriano (8 kills, 4 digs), Conley (5 assists, 6 digs), Hannah Kenny (4 assists, 2 digs), Caroline Radomski (2 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs), Hanna Mitrick (2 kills, 2 digs), Hope Reckamp (6 kills) and Kylie Brown (3 digs).
“We’re definitely a new team (this season) but no dropoff or anything,” Willowbrook coach Irene Mason said. “We have some of the same kids back, even though we lost some in crucial spots, but a lot of them are in new roles so that’s cool to see them step into new spots.”
Calli and Hannah Kenny are both 6-2 setters on their respective 1st Alliance 16 Gold and 15 Gold club teams. Moving from outside hitter to setter for Willowbrook, Calli has fewer kills than 2021 (team-high 321) but significantly more than 10 blocks thanks to club season work.
“One of the big things with (setting) is building a connection with all of the hitters,” Calli said.
As the lone returning captain, Calli has focused on increased leadership, particularly vocally. “Especially outside of volleyball, I’ve made it clear to our team,” Calli Kenny said. “One thing I’ve prided ourselves on is at the beginning of the year, having those two losses. That was good for us, learning what we needed to work on.”
Hannah has the same role and statistical averages as 2021 but being captain coincides with her increasing court presence.
“Definitely I have a lot more pressure in keeping the team together and stepping up for big points and stuff,” Hannah said.
Cipriano is an outside hitter after three seasons as a right-side hitter. “You have to pass and hit. I’ve always wanted to do both,” Cipriano said. “It’s really been fun to contribute so much, because I was once the little freshman on varsity. I know what it’s like to be the underdog.”