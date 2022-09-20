Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 19: Jordan Heatherly’s 10 kills power Montini volleyball to win

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Montini def. Jones College Prep 25-15, 25-14
Jordan Heatherly had 10 kills, 10 assists and 13 digs, Hailey Goetz 17 assists and eight digs, Francesca Lorenzo seven kills and three blocks, Izzie Evenson six digs and three kills, Sienna Skarda five kills and three blocks and Sophia Boumans five aces and 13 digs for Montini.
Benet d. Neuqua Valley 25-23, 25-27, 25-22
Gabi Staniskis had nine kills, Aniya Warren 19 digs and nine kills, Audrey Aselson 26 assists and 12 digs and Peyton Turner 20 digs for Benet (16-1).
Timothy Christian d. Leyden 25-13, 25-12
Abby VanderWal had 12 kills and five digs, Sadie Orange six kills, Sierra Rieger 24 assists and Bella Potempa two kills and three digs for the Trojans (15-2).
IC Catholic Prep
The Knights finished ninth out of 24 teams and won the Silver Bracket at the Wheaton Classic Saturday. ICCP defeated Loyola 25-22, 25-23, Sandburg 25-19, 25-22 and Wheaton North 25-14, 25-19.
Ava Falduto was named to the all-tournament team for the Knights (14-1, 2-0).
BOYS GOLF
Wheaton Academy
The Warriors finished second at the Metro Suburban Conference tournament. Sam Dykema was medalist for the tournament and was named to the all conference team, as was Luke Pringle.