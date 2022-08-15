Girls Golf: Previewing teams from around the Suburban Life area

A year ago, Audrey Wake made a big impact in her first season at Benet.
The sophomore is looking to continue her stellar rise with another memorable showing. The Redwings, who finished third in the East Suburban Catholic Conference in 2021, also welcome junior Jenna Shilts for the first time into the program.
Wake had one of the best openings for a career, when she carded a hole-in-one in her first nine-hole match in a Benet uniform.
“We plan to be very competitive in the conference this year,” Benet coach Mike Bremner said. “We hope to compete for a conference title.”
Hinsdale Central is among the top teams in the area — again. Led by coach Nick Latorre, the Red Devils return senior Sarah Thornton and junior Caroline Owens to go with Elyssa Abdullah and Toral Bhatt after finishing first in the West Suburban Silver and earning regional and sectional championships last season. The Red Devils took fourth at state as a team, with Abdullah tying for fourth individually as a freshman.
“We have significant experience returning and are hoping to play at a consistently high level throughout the season,” Latorre said.
Glenbard West lost a ton of experience and talent, but the cupboard isn’t empty thanks to the return of seniors Anna Meinhart and juniors Kaavya Mamgain and Aubrey Sawyer.
“We’re looking for the leadership of Anna and Aubrey to help the younger players that will join them this fall,” Glenbard West coach Mary McGrane said. “I’m excited to see what this young team can accomplish together.”
Downers Grove North is full of experience, with seniors Ruby Bartowiak, Emily Smetana, Ashley Mall and juniors Shannon Bell and Allie Steiner leading the way for a team with high hopes after a solid 2021 season.
Willowbrook seniors Mickey Martens and Maddie Aderholt are the headline returnees on a team looking to make some noise in the West Suburban Gold.
Wheaton Warrenville South junior Grace Cavin, a sectional qualifier in 2021, is back to lead a talented cast that includes senior Abby Trinkl, sophomore Claire Snider and junior Chloe Korb plus sophomore Abby Olsen and junior Peyton Johanson.
“We’re hoping to be much more competitive this season in the DuKane Conference,” Wheaton Warrenville South coach Arthur Tang said.
Wheaton North’s Bridget Craig is among the top golfers in the area following a top 30 showing at state last season.
“We’re bringing back all but one of our varsity players from last season,” Wheaton North coach Karen Calabrese said. “Bridget will be our workhorse, but after that, we should be able to get a good score from any one of our other seven varsity players. Lizzie Elftmann, Lucy Rutgens and Zoey Bohmer were with us at regionals last year but Ruth Ahern, Maggie Lange and Abby Lucas were right on their tails. My expectations for this group are fairly high.”
Riverside-Brookfield returns returning state qualifier Mayan Covarrubias, a senior.
Girls golf at a glance
Top players: Wheaton North’s Bridget Craig, Lake Park’s Madison Place, Hinsdale Central’s Sarah Thornton, Hinsdale Central’s Caroline Owens
Key dates: Regionals Sept. 26-28; Sectionals: Oct 3-4
2021 sectional champions: Stevenson, Hinsdale Central, New Trier O’Fallon (2A); St. Anthony, Chicago Latin, Rockford Boylan, Mt. Carmel (1A)
2021 state champions: Barrington (2A), Mt. Carmel (1A)
2022 state tournament: Oct 7-8 at Hickory Point Golf Course, Decatur (2A) and Red Tail Run Golf Course, Decatur (1A)