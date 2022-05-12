May 12, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesStarved Rock Country
Prep Sports

Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Caitlyn Kulczyski, Willowbrook, softball, senior

By Joshua Welge
Willowbrook senior Caitlyn Kulczyski

Willowbrook senior Caitlyn Kulczyski

Name: Caitlyn Kulczyski

School: Willowbrook, senior

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Kulczyski threw a perfect game with 17 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over York. She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote by readers. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Welge: What do you remember about that perfect game?

Kulczyski: I remember it going by pretty quickly and remember the last batter, realizing I had a perfect game, thinking one more out, one more batter, don’t let her get on base. I knew during the game I was pitching well and if I continued to pitch well it would be a high-strikeout game.

Welge: Have you thrown a perfect game before?

Kulczyski: Yes, I had another perfect game the first game of this season. I also had a no-hitter against Proviso and another one freshman and junior year.

Welge: What was working for you?

Kulczyski: My curveball was working well and my fastball was working well. It felt great knowing that it’s my senior year that I had one of these big accomplishments. A perfect game is not something that’s easy to do.

Welge: You were injured earlier this season. What happened?

Kulczyski: I sprained my ankle in one of my first games playing in the outfield. After that, coming back it was a mental adjustment to get over my injury. It was more of a mental comeback than physical. I knew I was capable physically but mentally I had to get over the injury.

Welge: Did you miss games?

Kulczyski: I did miss a couple games. I was out for a month, but thankfully we had rainouts and I was out for a month but only missed a couple games. It was a lot of time at physical therapy before school or after practice.

Welge: How are you feeling now?

Kulczyski: Now I feel way more confident. I’m hoping to finish up strong. My goal is to get to 100 strikeouts this season and I think I will accomplish that. I want to enjoy the last moments with my teammates and have fun.

Welge: You’re committed to play at Stetson. How did you get connected with them? It seems like a lot of girls around here are playing there.

Kulczyski: Yes, the girl on Addison Trail, we’re travel teammates, we got recruited together. I got recruited to Stetson through a travel tournament, at a showcase in Florida. The coaches happened to be there and I pitched a great game. A couple phone calls had me down on campus and I ended up really liking it.

Welge: What do you plan to study there?

Kulczyski: Applied statistics and mathematics.

SoftballWillowbrook PrepsPremium
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.