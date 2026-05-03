Ana Schaefer’s walk-off homer gives Benet softball doubleheader sweep: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Benet 2-9, Marian Catholic 1-8

Ana Schaefer’s two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh of the second game gave the Redwings the doubleheader sweep as Benet rallied with six runs in the final inning.

Sofia Heggie also hit a two-run homer in the inning. Peyton Guardi earlier went deep for Benet.

Noel Klody struck out nine in a complete-game three-hitter and Gianna Cunningham had a solo home run in the third and go-ahead RBI single in the fifth for visiting Benet (15-14) in the first game. Klody and Lanie Rosner also had two hits for the Redwings.

Glenbard South 8, Highland Park/Deerfield 5

Emma Full was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Delaney Nelson had two runs scored and an RBI and Evangeline Dupuis had a hit, run scored and two RBIs for the Raiders (11-7) at the Rosemont Rumble.

Cary-Grove 2, Glenbard South 0

Brooke Lange struck out five and allowed two unearned runs on seven hits, and Nelson had two of the Raiders’ four hits at the Rosemont Rumble game.

IC Catholic Prep 17, Morton 2

Sofia Bucaro was 4 for 4 a double, three runs scored and three RBIs, Lexi Russ was 2 for 2 with a double, triple, three runs scored and three RBIs and Madelynn Dinino 2 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored for the Knights (18-4) at the Rosemont Rumble.

Fremd 1, IC Catholic Prep 0

IC Catholic’s Leilani Mendez struck out eight and scattered seven hits and Ema McMillen had two of the Knights’ six hits, including a double, at the Rosemont Rumble.

Montini 4, Resurrection 0

Brooke Wills hit two home runs and went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Aubry Raffen was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Cameron Fox tossed a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts for Montini (16-8) in Lombard.

York 11, Young 10

Brin Matykiewicz singled in Gia Valentin for the Dukes’ walk-off win at the Rosemont Rumble.

Lilly Burda was 3 for 4 with a homer, three runs scored and three RBIs and Emily McNichols was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for York.

York 13, Highland Park/Deerfield 0 (5 innings)

Lilly Burda was 4 for 4 with four doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs, Sara Steinecker was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and three RBIs and the Dukes (14-9) scored 11 runs in the fourth inning at the Rosemont Rumble.

Lemont 13, Shepard 10

Claire Podrebarac was 3 for 3 with five RBIs and struck out six over 5 2/3 innings, Caroline Painter was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and Emma Barrett 2 for 3 with an RBI for Lemont.

Munster 8, Lemont 2

Mila Mardjetko struck out 12, Painter was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Ella Noetzel had a hit and a walk for Lemont (17-7).

Glenbard West 13, Morton 0

Alexa Trybus was 3 for 3 with a double, six RBIs and two runs scored and Shelby Bobroff drove in two runs for the Hilltoppers (3-15) at the Rosemont Rumble.

Oswego East 14, Glenbard West 6

Sofia Carbonari was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI, Caroline Semprevivo 2 for 3 with a run scored and Alexa Trybus 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Hilltoppers (3-15) at the Rosemont Rumble.

Downers Grove North 10, Leyden 6

Olivia Giordano struck out 12 and had a single, double and two runs scored for the Trojans at the Rosemont Rumble. Karsyn Kuzelis was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Cary-Grove 14, Downers Grove North 0

The Trojans were no-hit and committed eight errors in a loss at the Rosemont Rumble.

Baseball

St. Francis 10, De La Salle 9 (8 innings)

Matthew Griffin doubled in Vaughn Howser with the go-ahead and eventual winning run with one out in the top of the eighth for the visiting Spartans (14-9).

Joey Zagotta was 3 for 5 with a homer, two doubles and five RBIs and Chase Grigonis and Jules Hoecker also went deep for St. Francis. Grigonis was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Benet 9-0, Carmel 8-2

Jack Garechana had a three-run double in the visiting Redwings’ three-run fourth, and they went on to the East Suburban Catholic Conference win in Mundelein in the first game.

Garechana had two hits and scored a run and Carson Ebeling was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored for Benet (12-9).

In the second game Benet’s Liam Creighton tossed a five-hitter and allowed just one earned run but the Redwings managed just three hits, two from Carson Ebeling.

Downers Grove South 7, Lyons 3

Billy Skweres was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and two RBIs and Casey Wierda scored a run and drove in a run for the Mustangs (9-11). James Sobkowiak struck out six over six innings, allowing three runs on three hits.

Losing pitcher Nick Hines, who struck out four on the mound, drove in two of the three runs for Lyons (16-5).

Glenbard West 14, Proviso East 4

The Hilltoppers scored four runs in the first, five in the third and went on to the West Suburban Conference crossover win. Charlie Harvey was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI, Max Bakken was 2 for 2 with two doubles, a run scored and RBI and Michael Susan scored two runs and drove in two for Glenbard West (12-12).

Downers Grove North 5, Leyden 1

Oliver Gibson was 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs, Grant Fordonski had a double and two RBIs and four pitchers combined on a one-hitter for the Trojans (15-9) in Downers Grove.

Montini 6, Marmion 5

Kameron Fox was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs, Julio Ayala was 2 for 4 with a run scored and Quin Paprockas doubled and drove in three runs for visiting Montini (14-10).

IC Catholic Prep 6, Aurora Central Catholic 5

Camilo Colombari had a double and drove in three runs, Rafael Garza had a double, scored two runs and drove in two and the visiting Knights (11-12-1) held on as ACC scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Notre Dame 6-8, Nazareth 3-7

Gavin Hartigan was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Landon Thome 2 for 4 with an RBI for the visiting Roadrunners (18-6) in the first game.

Thome was 3 for 4 with two triples, two runs scored and an RBI and Marco Fiore 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored for Nazareth in the second game.

Riverside-Brookfield 8, Maine South 4

Braeden Novak tossed a complete-game seven-hitter with four strikeouts and Marco Villardito and Eli Costello each had a hit, two runs scored and an RBI for the Bulldogs (15-6).

Waubonsie Valley 11, Glenbard East 1

Emmett Lavin had a hit and scored the lone run for the visiting Rams (12-9-1).

Oak Park-River Forest 14, Hinsdale South 4 (6 innings)

Dylan Filipiak was 2 for 2 with a run scored and RBI and Lou Dusek was 2 for 3 with a run scored for the visiting Hornets (8-14).

Huntley 8, York 5

Chris Winton was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Evan Mendiola drove in two runs for the Dukes (9-12) in Elmhurst.

Boys Track and Field

Red Ribbon Classic

Wheaton Warrenville South (107) was second and York (78) fourth in the meet won by Yorkville (150) at Metea Valley.

WW South’s Zachary Turner won the discus (52.53 meters), Josh Clevenger the pole vault (4.33), York the 4x400 relay (3:21.35) and York the 4x800 relay (8:10.28).

Girls Track and Field

Carol Ulrich Invitational

At Thornton, Lyons (109) was second to Homewood-Flossmoor (134). at the 10-team meet.

Lyons’ Mia Kosenesky won the high jump (1.42), Lilliana Ebeid the pole vault (2.35) and the Lions also won the 4x800 relay (11:10.25).