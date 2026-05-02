Downers Grove North girls track wins Glenbard North Invitational: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Track and Field

Glenbard North’s Weber Invitational

Downers Grove North (163) beat out Lockport (116) to win the eight-team meet with Benet (91) third.

Downers North event winners included Gianna Modica in the 800 (2:22.93), Maya Nicholson in the high jump (1.52 meters), Blake Weltler in the long jump (5.27) and the 4x200 relay (1:45.88).

Benet winners included Keira Jenke in the 1,600 (5:12.72), Sara Luo in the 3,200 (11:28.17), Emma Briggs in the shot put (11.37) and the 4x400 relay (4:10.57).

48th Tiger Invitational

At Wheaton Warrenville South, Huntley won the 21-team meet with Hinsdale Central fifth, Downers Grove South seventh and Glenbard West eighth.

Glenbard West’s Alexa Novak won the 800 (2:17.47). Lyons’ Bianca Taylor won the long jump (5.44). Downers Grove South’s Karen Boakye won the triple jump (11.62).

37th Annual Jim Kwasteniet Classic

Timothy Christian was third and St. Francis fourth at the 10-team meet won by Evergreen Park.

Timothy’s Kiara Holmes won the 100 (13.36) and 200 (26.93). Lyla Plaisier won the 3,200 (11:14.82).

St. Francis’ Elena Mamminga won the 800 (2:24.11) and Alicen Sheldon the 300 hurdles (49.03). Westmont’s Sophia Daskalov won the high jump (1.47).

Boys Track and Field

34th Annual Pete Struck Eagle Classic

At Sandburg, Hinsdale Central (101) beat out conference rival Downers Grove North (79) to win the 16-team meet.

Hinsdale Central winners included Sammy Mourad in the 400 (50.95), Noah Mokhtarian in the 800 (1:57.92), Michael Gamboa in the 3,200 (9:27.39), Hunter Kauffman in the 300 hurdles (39.75) and the 4x400 relay (3:24.59).

Downers Grove North’s Philip Cupial won the 1,600 (4:10.88).

Yavorski Invitational

At Hinsdale South, Glenbard East (150) was second to Bloomington High (160) in the combined standings in the eight-team meet.

Glenbard East’s Mustafa Usmani won the 100 (11.23) and 200 (23.03), Sam Walton won the shot put (12.98) and discus (36.45), and Lucas Freese claimed the triple jump (12.97). Downers Grove South’s Henry Baker won the 1,600 (4:47.25) and Kyle Anderson the pole vault (3.20). Benet’s Robert Johnson won the 3,200 (9:28.65). Hinsdale South’s Colton Campbell won the high jump (1.91) and Nathan Navarro the long jump (6.24).

37th Annual Jim Kwasteniet Classic

At Chicago Christian, Timothy Christian won the nine-team meet, St. Francis was fifth and IC Catholic seventh.

Timothy’s Chandler Brady won the 100 (11.55) and 300 hurdles (40.71). The Trojans also won the 4x100 relay (44.32), 4x200 (1:33.64), Vikek Alex the triple jump (12.26), and Peyton Scholma won the long jump (6.42).

St. Francis’ Diego Marquez won the 400 (54.95).

IC Catholic’s Gabe Lisowiec won the discus (43.38).

Baseball

Lyons 7, York 2

Lon Roberts singled in the tying run, and Blake Ragsdale singled in the go-ahead run as the visiting Lions scored six runs in the top of the seventh to take the rubber game of the three-game West Suburban Silver series.

Nick Hines was 2 for 3 with a run scored and three RBIs, and Roberts was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Tommy Cavaliere went the distance for the win for Lyons (16-4, 7-2), striking out four and allowing three hits and a walk.

Nathan Patterson had a single and two RBIs and Chris Winton a single and run scored for York (9-11, 5-7).

Wheaton Warrenville South 3, Wheaton North 1

WW South’s Josh Manriquez struck out three and allowed one run on two hits over 6⅓ innings, and Clark Jensen got the final two outs for the Tigers (11-8-1, 4-6 DuKane Conference). AJ Rogers had a hit, run scored and RBI and Caleb Mease a hit and an RBI for WW South.

Jacob Bergeron had a hit and a run scored for Wheaton North (9-14, 3-7).

St. Francis 5, IC Catholic Prep 1

Winning pitcher Michael Spahn and Chase Grigonis combined to scatter seven hits with seven strikeouts for the Spartans (12-9) in Wheaton. Grigonis also had a double and an RBI.

Rafael Garza was 3 for 3 with a run scored for IC Catholic (10-12-1).

Riverside-Brookfield 11, Fenton 0 (5 innings)

Aidan Polich struck out six and allowed two hits in five shutout innings, and Jack MacLennan was 3 for 3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI for the host Bulldogs (14-6, 9-3 Upstate Eight Conference). Marco Villardito scored two runs and drove in two runs.

Downers Grove South 11, Morton 10

Luke Potter was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, three RBIs and a run scored, and James Sobkowiak had a double, two runs scored and an RBI for host Downers Grove South (7-11,

Softball

IC Catholic Prep 9, Glenbard South 1

Kelly Cahill had a single, double and five RBIs, Sofia Bucaro a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs and Lexi Russ a triple, two runs scored and an RBI for the Knights (17-3) in a game played at Parkway Bank Sports Complex. Emma Full had two hits for Glenbard South.

Benet 5, Fenwick 4

Avery Burns was 3 for 4 with two doubles and a run scored, Sophia Rosner had a double, run scored and RBI, Gianna Cunningham was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored, and Despina Patos drove in two runs for the host Redwings (13-14), who won their fifth straight.

Hailey Smith-Young and Sofia Kateeb homered for Fenwick (12-9).

Lemont 15, Tinley Park 1

Claire Podrebarac had a double and two RBIs at the plate and struck out four and allowed one hit over two innings for Lemont (16-6, 11-0). Danielle Fischer had two hits and Morgan Piont a double.

Young 4, Downers Grove North 0

Losing pitcher Jenna Gordon had two of the five hits, including a triple, for the Trojans (9-12) at the Leyden Rosemont Rumble at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex.

Lake Park 5, Wheaton North 3

The host Lancers scored four runs in the third and went on to the DuKane Conference win. Makayla Hammer hit a solo homer, and Emma Dodge had a two-run single for the Falcons (6-17, 0-8 DuKane).