Lyons’ Jack Slightom throws five-inning no-hitter against York: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Lyons 10, York 0

Jack Slightom fired a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and the Lions broke the game open with six runs in the fourth.

Lou Ratcliffe was 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and three RBIs and Nick Hines 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI for Lyons (15-3).

Willowbrook 5, Addison Trail 0

Noah Edison threw a complete-game four-hitter with two strikeouts, Jory Crocker was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI and Jake Bonino 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the Warriors (17-4), who won their 16th straight game.

Nazareth 7, Joliet Catholic 0

Connor McKay struck out five over six shutout innings, allowing three hits and Landon Thome, Bobby Labuda, Sean Stolfi, Gavin Hartigan and Nick Petrecca had a hit and RBI for the Roadrunners (16-4, 5-2 ESCC).

Wheaton Academy 7, Sandwich 2

Charlie Scherer struck out six and allowed one earned run on three hits over 5⅓ innings, Dom Murrell was 2 for 4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and a run scored and Angelo Murrell was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored for Wheaton Academy (17-5).

Lemont 17-16, T.F. North 0-1

Sean Murray was 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored, Ayden Zilewicz was 2 for 3 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs and Grady Garofalo 2 for 3 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs for Lemont (17-3) in the first game.

In the second game Ethan Kelby was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Benet 6, Marian Catholic 4

Tucker Lawler had two doubles and drove in three runs, Peter Pignatiello was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Quinn Rooney 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Redwings (10-8) in Lisle. Winning pitcher Gio Calandriello struck out nine over 4⅔ innings, allowing two runs on two hits.

Hinsdale Central 10, Glenbard West 2

Adam Zak struck out nine over six innings, allowing two runs on five hits, Owen Sunderson had a double, scored two runs and drove in two and Dylan Kassab had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils (13-6, 6-1 West Suburban Silver) in Hinsdale.

Nate Frazier was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Hilltoppers (10-11, 4-6).

St. Francis 6, IC Catholic Prep 5

Jules Hoecker tripled and scored on Michael Spahn’s single with one out in the top of the eighth with the eventual game-winning run for the Spartans in Elmhurst.

James McGrath had two RBIs and two runs scored for St. Francis (11-9).

Evan Madrigal was 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for the Knights (10-10-1).

Downers Grove North 8, Oak Park-River Forest 5

The Trojans scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and four in the sixth to rally from a 5-1 deficit and beat the Huskies.

Drew Cosenza was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored and Sam Marshall scored two runs and drove in two for Downers Grove North (14-7).

Downers Grove South 9, Morton 1

Downers Grove South scored seven runs in the fourth and went on to the West Suburban Gold win at Morton. James Sobkowiak was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Luke Potter 2 for 5 with a run scored and RBI for DGS.

Hinsdale South 7, Proviso East 1

Alex Dunwoody was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Frank Waitkus 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI and Jack McDaniel tripled and drove in two for the Hornets (6-13) in Darien.

Riverside-Brookfield 11, Fenton 0 (5 innings)

Jack MacLennan and Braeden Novak each homered in the Bulldogs’ five-run third inning, and they added five in the fourth in Bensenville. MacLennan was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and winning pitcher Damian Noa struck out seven for R-B (13-5).

Glenbard East 11, Elmwood Park 0

Lucas Calderin struck out seven over six shutout innings, allowing three hits, and Josh Ziemer struck out the side in the seventh for the visiting Rams. At the plate Carson Pignato was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Carter Hoovel 3 for 3 with two RBIs.

Glenbard North 8, Wheaton Warrenville South 5

Jacob Conover was 3 for 4 with a solo homer, two runs scored and an RBI for the Tigers in the loss in Wheaton. Clark Jensen was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI, as was Reece Franks.

De La Salle 5, Montini 3

The Meteors scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past the Broncos.

Johnny Louise hit a two-run homer and drove in three and Julio Ayala was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Montini (12-10).

Softball

Riverside-Brookfield 7, West Chicago 2

Amelia Pytel struck out 16 in a three-hitter for the visiting Bulldogs (16-2), who avenged one of their only two losses. Mia Melendez was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI and Brailyn Naylor 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for R-B.

York 4, Glenbard West 3

Sara Steinecker’s bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the seventh scored the game-winning run for the Dukes.

Alexandra ElEtr-Garofalo’s homer for York in the fourth inning tied it 3-3. Alexa Trybus had two hits for Glenbard West.

Benet 12, St. Viator 1

Avery Burns was 2 for 3 with a two-run homer, four RBIs and three runs scored, Sophie Rosner had a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs and winning pitcher Noel Klody – who struck out seven – was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Redwings (11-14) in Lisle.

De La Salle 5, St. Francis 4

The Meteors scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off the Spartans. Lauren Kennedy was 2 for 2 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored for St. Francis (15-6).

St. Charles East 5, Wheaton Warrenville South 1

Avery Arnold allowed zero earned runs on five hits, and had two hits at the plate, in the loss for the Tigers.

St. Charles North 8, Wheaton North 1

Addison Moore had a hit and scored the Falcons’ lone run in Wheaton.

Boys Volleyball

Morton d. Willowbrook 23-25, 25-21, 27-25

Matt Ciesinski had 15 kills and six digs, Andrew Schrader 17 assists and Sean Stramaglia and Evan Kase eight kills for the Warriors in the loss.