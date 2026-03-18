Suburban Life Girls Soccer previews for the 2026 season

Hinsdale Central’s Caitlin Doherty (9) races for the ball with Lyons Township’s Grace Chevalier (3) during a 2025 game at Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

The 2026 girls soccer season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Coach: Gerard Oconer

Last year’s record: 14-7-2, 6-0 East Suburban Catholic Conference (first place).

Top returning players: Payton Cable, jr., D; Sophia Duncan, jr., D; Kasey Glynn, jr., D; Giada McGlynn, sr., GK; Ivana Vukas, sr., MF/F; Ashley Polanco, so., MF/F; Sahana Raju, so., D

Key newcomers: Megan Bergman, jr., MF; Genevieve Burda, fr., F; Annie Fitzgerald, sr., MF/F; Olivia Pecak, fr., MF; Preslie Petersen, jr., F; Chloe Reifsnyder, so., F; Collins Weaver, fr., D

Worth noting: The Redwings return Vukas, the ESCC Player of the Year, and McGlynn, the ESCC Goalkeeper of the Year, and welcome the return of Fitzgerald (11 goals, seven assists in 2024) and Bergman (six goals, four assists in 2024) from club soccer. Polanco (10 goals, two assists last year) and Duncan also return after earning all-conference.

Coach: Martin Manzke (third year)

Last year’s record: 9-8-4, 3-3 West Suburban Silver Conference (second place)

Top returning players: Campbell Thulin, jr., D

Key newcomers: To be determined.

Worth noting: Trojans outscored opponents 49-26 last season, but have some spots to fill due to graduation, including the departure of all-sectional selection Lexi Keown.

Coach: Chris Hernandez (12th year)

Last year’s record: 8-9-1, 4-2 West Suburban Gold Conference (third place)

Top returning players: Mallory Crowley, sr., D; Hannah Hake, jr., MF; Kendall Kuntz, jr., D; Gianna Lamb, jr., MF; Yessi Lopez, jr., MF; Megan Pogorelec, sr., D; Delia Whaley, sr., GK

Key newcomers: Katie Laurer, so., D; Cora Murphy, so., F; Abby Stapleton, so., MF

Worth noting: Last year the Mustangs started as many as seven underclassmen. Now, with a year more of experience, they’ll look to get over. 500.

Coach: Craig Blazer (sixth year)

Last year’s record: 11-9-1, 4-3 Chicago Catholic Conference (seventh place)

Top returning players: Coco Braithwaite, jr., MF; Mary Brunick, sr., MF; Mimi Carvalho, jr., GK; Lucy Gruber, jr., D; Lola Martinez, sr., D; Keira Magee, so., F; Quinn Sansone, so., MF

Key newcomers: Addie Wrobel-Szkola, fr., MF; Madison Zorovich, sr., MF

Worth noting: Played five Top 20 teams last year, graduated nine seniors from that team and return 12 players as well as add two big ones to the mix. Brunick, Martinez and Carvalho will lead as captains.

Coach: Athena Toliopoulos

Last year’s record: 7-10-3, 4-0-2 Upstate Eight East Conference (second place)

Top returning players: Sam Anderson, jr., F; Clair Carnahan, so., F; Paige Goldsmith, sr., D; Jazzlyn Hamilton, sr., MF; Gen Hart, so., MF; Kathleen Nevels, sr., D; Nora Opila, sr., F

Key newcomers: Grace Scott, fr., D; Gretchen Nytko, fr., MF/F

Worth noting: The Rams have an exciting freshman class, including Scott and Nytko, as well as senior class, including Goldsmith, Hamilton, Nevels and Opila, fixtures in Lombard for four years.

Coach: Kevin Berner

Last year’s record: 14-6, 5-0-1 Upstate Eight East Conference (first place)

Top returning players: Izzy Breaut, jr., D; Kaitlin Erickson, jr., F; Callie Hardtke, sr., MF; Adamari Ortiz, jr., MF; Lily Pagano, so., GK

Worth noting: Berner anticipates a breakthrough season from Ortiz, who will look to lead the Raiders to back-to-back conference titles. It’ll take some contributions from some new players as the Raiders graduated six seniors.

Coach: Adam Syzszko (eighth year)

Last year’s record: 12-7-4, 3-3 West Suburban Silver Conference (second place)

Top returning players: Hana Allen, sr., D; Jen Gritis, jr., F; Lily Hubbuch, jr., MF; Patty Prescott, sr., D

Key newcomers: Brooklyn Eggers, so., F; Sienna Michaels, jr., F; Caroline Sawyer, so., MF/D; Kaitlyn Stortz, jr., D; Mimi Zucchero, jr., MF

Worth noting: Allen (St. Louis) is among a strong of core of starters who return along with key bench players from a sectional-qualifying squad. Look for the Hilltoppers to add pieces from their JV group that lost just four times in two years.

Coach: Anthony Madonia (eighth year)

Last year’s record: 19-6, 6-0 West Suburban Silver (first place)

Top returning players: Emily DiTomasso, jr., MF: Caitlin Doherty, jr., F; Adrianna Giannini, sr. D; Gabby Gjeldum, so., GK; Cara Groom, sr., MF; Addie Krogstie, sr., MF/D; Sloane Kumskis, jr., D; Charlotte Peterson, jr., F; Tegan Steines, sr., D

Key newcomers: Mia Angeletti, jr., D; Amelia Bingham, fr., F; Katie Coffey, jr., MF/D; Chloe Fisher, fr., MF/F; Caroline Gantar, jr., GK; Ammie Hsieh, so., MF; Grace Hudson, fr., MF; Charlotte Knotts, so., MF; Peyton Regnery, jr., F; Nora Waldron, jr., F

Worth noting: Doherty (22 goals last year) is back to lead the attack for a motivated, engaged and intelligent group of talented players, featuring a mix of returning players and new faces.

Coach: Jen Belmonte (12th year)

Last year’s record: 18-6, 6-0 West Suburban Gold Conference (first place)

Top returning players: Molly Curley, sr., D; Brynn Diedrich, jr., MF/F; Olivia Harding, so., D; Samantha Johnston, jr., D; Sloan Kiefer, sr., MF; Kennedy Ruff, sr., MF/F; Alyssa Watson, sr., D

Key newcomers: Josslyn Farrare, sr., Macey Laskowski, sr.

Worth noting: Diedrich and Ruff are back on the attack, Watson returns as the anchor in back and leader of the squad while Farrare and Laskowski, a pair of seniors who played for the Hornets as freshmen before working on securing Division I scholarships through club play, are huge additions. Plus, Curley, Kiefer and Jessica Aillon are three more key seniors with a lot of experience.

Coach: Rick Prangen

2025 record: 17-7

Top returners: Gabby Kuruc, jr., M; Chase Bergeson, sr., M; Ava Bergeson, jr., M/D; Alexandra Chrisman, jr., M

Key newcomers: Madison Weil, fr., F; Abbey Schrimpl, fr., M; Emma Heinz, fr., D

Worth noting: At first glance, 17-7 might look like a good season, but look closer and Lemont had a truly great season. The team advanced to the sectional semifinals after finishing first in its conference. Lemont will have some youth with just one senior and three freshmen counted on for big things, but there’s a lot of massive talent back, too. Kuruc was an All-State player with 23 goals and 27 assists, while both Bergeson and Chrisman were All-Southwest Suburban Blue Conference selections. “We are going to be fairly young again this year,” Prangen said. “We hope to contend for a conference championship and sectional championship.”

-- Hart Pisani

Lyons Township's Caroline Capizzi (8) handles the ball during the girl's varsity soccer match between Lyons Township and Wheaton Warrenville South high schools in Western Springs. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Coach: William Lanspeary (20th year)

Last year’s record: 10-10-1, 3-3 West Suburban Silver Conference (second place)

Top returning players: Anna Bigenwald, sr., GK; Carolina Capizzi, sr., MF; Avery Lusk, sr., MF; Claire Mortonson, jr., D

Key newcomers: Mia Anderson, jr., F; Fiona Fay, jr., MF/F; Leena Giustini, fr., D; Abby McKenna, fr., F; Libby Michaelson, sr., F; Sadie O’Hare, jr., D/MF; Carli Proctor, sr., D

Worth noting: Capizza (DePaul) and Bigenwald (Loyola) are among a solid core of returning players, while Michaelson (Mercy) joins in the fun after spending her junior year with her club team. “We’ve got a great group or returning seniors that will set the tone with work ethic and team first attitude,” Lanspeary said.

Coach: Stefano Crancich (first year)

Last year’s record: 15-5-1, 4-2 West Suburban Gold Conference (second place)

Top returning players: Selena Arellano, jr., MF; Karina Estrada-Vargas, sr., D/MF; Maya Gutiérrez, sr., MF; Adamary Huitrón, sr., F; Andaira Marrón, jr., MF; Isabel Sánchez, sr., D

Key newcomers: Victoria Ornelas, so., Ashley Villarroel, so.

Worth noting: Crancich takes over for longtime coach Jim Bageanis, who retired. Morton has won 15 or more games in all but two seasons since 2016.

Coach: Robert Cianci (fifth year)

Last year’s record: 16-12-1, 4-2 East Suburban Catholic Conference (third place), fourth place in Class 2A state finals

Top returning players: Samantha Austin, jr., F; Ava Berner, sr., D; Daniella Berruti, so., MF; Esme Bleskin, sr., CB; Lilianna Cerruti, sr., F; Ana Djurasovic, jr., GK; Lucy Gergits jr., MF; Lucy Jucovics, sr., MF; Lily Martinez, sr., F/MF; Molly Moore, jr., F; Olivia O’Neill, sr., MF; Elizabeth Westphal, so., CB

Key newcomers: To be determined.

Worth noting: Nazareth’s coming off a historic state season and welcomes back nine starters and 15 players overall. Westphal will take over the starting center back position now that all-sectional, all-conference standout Izzy Strnic graduated.

Coach: Ivek Halic (11th year)

Last year’s record: 5-14-2, 1-4-1 Upstate Eight East Conference (fifth place)

Top returning players: Abigail Ford, sr., D; Mariana Giron, sr., D; Jocelyn Jaimes, jr., MF; Michelle Panduro, sr., MF; Audrey Raymond, sr., D; Aylin Romero, sr., MF; Sofia Sanchez, sr., MF; Maya Tennicott, sr., GK

Key newcomers: None listed.

Worth noting: The Bulldogs were outscored 50-30 last season but welcome back Ford, Giron and Raymond to their backline in front of Tennicott in net.

Coach: Jim Winslow

Last year’s record: 12-5, 4-3 Chicago Catholic Conference (sixth place)

Top returning players: Harlee Duraski, jr., D; Caroline Kiesler, jr., MF; Meg Maertens, sr., F; Molly Marks, sr., MF; Maicie Schweiner, sr., F

Key newcomers: Andrea Acosta, fr., Ainsley Scott, fr.

Worth noting: Schweizer (26 goals, 4 assists), Kiesler (10 assists, 7 goals), Marks (5 assists, 2 goals, Maertens (5 assists) and Duraski (7 assists) are among eight starters who return. The Spartans need to replace their two center backs who graduated.

Timothy Christian

Coach: Nathan Drye

Last year’s record: 16-5-2, 5-1 Chicagoland Christian Conference (second place), fourth place in Class 1A state finals

Top returning players: Ella Becvar, jr., MF; Avery Croff, jr., D; Kate Gagliano, sr., D; Mackenzie Laslo, jr., S; Annika Lemkuil, jr., MF; Mia Schilf, jr., MF; Emily White, sr., GK; Lucy Wilgenburg, so., W

Key newcomers: Brooke Hargrove, fr., GK; Mikaela Bullard, fr., D; Kylee Zielke, fr., W

Worth noting: Although Samantha Drye (nine goals, 18 assists) graduated, the cupboard is far from dry at Timothy Christian as Schilf (24 goals, seven assists), Croff (six goals, 14 assists), Laslo (17 goals, 11 assists), Wilgenburg (eight goals, four assists) and Becvar (nine goals, six assists) are among returnees.

Coach: Francisco Delgado (third year)

Last year’s record: 13-6-3, 4-1-2 Chicago Prep (second place)

Top returning players: Carlee Englebretsen, sr., F; Emma Franklin, jr., MF; Kaitlynn Hoover, sr., D; Ally Vasquez, jr., F

Key newcomers: None listed.

Worth noting: Delgado said the graduation of a four-year goalkeeper has left a void in net which will be tough to replace. “The last two years have given our girls a ton of valuable experience,” Delgado said. “Hoping to be able to capitalize on it.”

Coach: Maria Selvaggio (seventh year)

Last year’s record: 13-5-4, 6-0 Chicagoland Christian Conference (first place)

Top returning players: Whitley Fallow, so., D; Gianna Hughes, jr., F; Annika Vandervelde, sr., MF; Paige Wolgemuth, sr., D

Key newcomers: Addey Nelson, fr., F; Grace Pursley, fr., MF

Worth noting: The Warriors are still feeling the effects of graduating 13 seniors from a supersectional run in 2024, but their youth is talented. “We feel much more experienced and prepared for this group to be very strong,” Selvaggio said. “Our core players from last year are returning with more confidence and experience. Vandervelde (Wheaton College) had 20 goals and 15 assists last spring while Hughes scored 21 times and had seven assists.

Wheaton Warrenville South's Kelsey Clousing handles the ball during the Class 3A Glenbard West Sectional final against St. Charles North in Glen Ellyn. (Sandy Bressner)

Coach: Tim McEvilly (26th year)

Last year’s record: 10-9-1, 3-3 DuKane Conference (fifth place)

Top returning players: Shayne Berner, jr., MF; Olivia Galbraith, jr., MF; Jillian Malcolm, jr., CB

Key newcomers: Emily Brudzinski, fr., CM; Sophia Martinez, sr., AM

Worth noting: Over half the roster features returning athletes. Who will become centerpieces of the future for the Falcons soaring ahead? McEvilly said that will need to be determined as the group takes on roles on and off and the field.

Coach: Guy Callipari (32nd year)

Last year’s record: 19-2-2, 6-0-1 DuKane Conference (1st place)

Top returning players: Ashley Alman, jr., D; Kelsey Clousing, jr., MF; Mae Haas, jr., MF/F; Anna Ittersagen, jr., D; Lucy Jethani, sr., F

Key newcomers: Lucy Adams, fr., MF; Emma Gronlund, sr., MF; Penny Oker, jr., D; Kahira Rahmouni, so., F; Chloe Trinkl, sr., D

Worth noting: Clousing (21 goals, 23 assists) returns for her third season and the 40th season overall in Tigers program history, but there are several key players who have graduated, including all-state goalkeeper Marilyn Dixon and Ashlyn Adams (27 goals).

Coach: Dwayne Cruz (first year)

Last year’s record: 5-13-1, 3-3 West Suburban Gold Conference (fourth place)

Top returning players: Anna Barager, so., D; Charlotte Lowe, sr., CB; Ruthie Tumpane, so., S; Heidi Urrieta Rosas, sr., GK

Key newcomers: Sophia Amin, fr., S; Sophia Garcia, fr., MF; Kennedy Rieger, fr., MF; Meara Sutton, fr., D

Worth noting: Cruz was the head coach at Harper College for 18 years and has been the head coach at Morton College since 2020. “We are hoping to have a great showing this spring,” he said. “We have a nice young team and I am really excited for this season and the future of Willowbrook.”

Coach: Stevan Dobric (ninth year)

Last year’s record: 12-6-4, 3-3 West Suburban Silver Conference (seond place)

Top returning players: Lizzy Buranakanchana, jr., D; Jordan Ebner, sr., F; Tatum Mailander, sr., MF; Avery O’Brien, so., MF; Maggie Quinn, sr., MF; Madison Schaefer, jr., F; Andriana Soupos, sr., MF; Elsie Stanley, so., D; Izzy Voirol, jr., F

Key newcomers: None listed.

Worth noting: Mailander (Bowling Green State) was hurt last year. She’s healthy and among a strong core of returnees, including Quinn (six goals, four assists), Ebner (six goals, five assists), Schaefer (five goals, six assists), Voirol (six goals) and Soupos (eight goals, seven assists).

Editor’s note: IC Catholic Prep and Montini did not respond to requests for preview information.