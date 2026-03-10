Lombard Garden Club to hear climate change presentation March 27

Mike Nowak will make a presentation on “Fixing Climate Change in our Back Yards and Front Yards” to the Lombard Garden Club on March 27.

In almost 30 years, Nowak has delivered more than 300 presentations about gardening, the environment and green living to garden clubs throughout the region.

In 2014, he released his book, “Attack of the Killer Asparagus and Other Lessons Not Learned in the Garden.” In 2002, he co-founded the Midwest Ecological Landscape Alliance (MELA), which led the charge for more sustainable landscapes for 15 years.

He was an Illinois Master Gardener for 26 years and is still an Openlands TreeKeeper.

Nowak will walk participants through the basic native plants, harvesting rainwater, reducing lawn area, composting and other garden decisions that can make a huge difference in saving plants and animal species and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The presentation will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Lombard Community Building, 433 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard. There is no charge and the public is welcome to attend.