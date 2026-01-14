DuPage County medical history the focus of new exhibit at Elmhurst History Museum

The Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E Park Ave., will debut a new, original exhibition, “Anatomy of Healthcare: DuPage County Medical History,” which will open Jan. 23 and run through May 3.

Presenting the rich history of healthcare in Elmhurst, the exhibit will explore how the community’s medical services have evolved over the years.

From humble beginnings to modern-day advances, the new exhibition will highlight the individuals, key moments and transformative innovations that have shaped healthcare in the area.

Visitors will discover the founding of Elmhurst Hospital, celebrating its 100th year, the development of medical technologies, the stories of local pioneers who laid the groundwork for compassionate care and more.

To celebrate the opening of the new exhibition, the museum invites the community to donate life-saving blood on Jan. 24 at the Elmhurst Gives Back Blood Drive. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The museum will host the blood drive with Vitalant and its mobile donor bus. As a thank you, donors will receive a $5 Elmhurst City Centre gift card. Walkins are welcome, but donors are encouraged to register online at bit.ly/EHMblooddrive.