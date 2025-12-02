Lombard Historical Society to hold several holiday events

The Lombard Historical Society has announced its 2025 holiday calendar of events (Photo provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society has announced its 2025 holiday calendar of events. Enjoy the spirit of the season with Christmas tours for all ages, children’s craft hours, Christmas Carol radio play and a virtual Victorian tea.

Most events require registration, which is available at lombardhistory.org For more information, visit lombardhistory.org, email info@lombardhistory.org or phone 630-629-1885.

Victorian Christmas Tours: Dec. 10 to 23

Virtual Victorian Christmas Tea: 7 p.m. Dec. 10

Holiday Craft Hour-Christmas Wreath Card: Noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 13

Children’s Christmas Tour: 10 a.m. Dec. 20

Christmas on the Radio: 2 p.m. Dec. 20

Victorian Christmas Tours. For all ages, starting Dec. 10 on Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. with special times leading up to Christmas on Dec. 21,22 and 23. Tours are $5 for ages 12+ and free ages under 12.

Step back in time and experience the magic of a Victorian Christmas. Join us for a 45-minute guided tour of a decorated Victorian-era cottage, where twinkling lights, fragrant greenery and traditional holiday adornments bring the festive spirit of the 19th Century to life led by a docent in costume.

Virtual Victorian Christmas Tea. For all ages, 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Join Rae and Kim as we enjoy a spot of tea and pleasant company while learning about how Victorians celebrated the holidays Learn about the origin of familiar traditions and surprising ones as well.

Participants will be able to join virtually from the comforts of their own homes. The program is free but registration is required.

For $10 participants can receive a goodie box including a vintage tea cup and saucer and individually wrapped sweets. For $4 participants can purchase the sweets only. They will be available for pick-up only at 23 W. Maple St., Lombard.

Holiday Craft Hour-Christmas Wreath Card. For all ages, noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 13. Join the society in the Carriage House for a free craft hour. Participants will get to make a wreath holiday card to keep. No registration required.

Children’s Christmas Tour: 10 a.m. Dec. 20. $5 for children, adults free.

Help solve the caper of the missing Christmas crackers. The residents of 23 W. Maple are getting ready for their annual Christmas party, but the Christmas crackers have gone missing. Help find the crackers on this tour designed for children ages 4 to 10.

Children will be able to explore the cottage as never before on a tour designed specifically for them. Children will be able to make their own paper ornaments and help solve clues as to where the Christmas crackers have been hidden and get to take their very own home.

Adults are required to stay during the tour. Please note space is very limited and all adults are required to reserve a space as well.

Christmas on the Radio. Join the society and the Radio Players West at 2 p.m. Dec. 20 in this program for theatre lovers of all ages.

In this one-hour program, audience members will have a live studio production featuring live foley artists. You’ll laugh along with the comedic tale of Christmas Dragnet and shiver when the three Ghosts of Christmas visit Scrooge.

Free but space is limited.

Special Holiday Hours: Get your last-minute holiday gifts at the Lilac Emporium with an additional shopping day. The society will be open at 23 W. Maple St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 23.