Impaired, unbuckled driver the focus of DuPage sheriff’s 4th of July traffic enforcement plans

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office announced plans for July Fourth traffic enforcement with a focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers.

The safety campaign will run from June 20 through July 7 to encompass three summer weekends leading up to and after Independence Day.

“We’re asking all of our residents and visitors to celebrate Independence Day safely,” Sheriff James Mendrick said in a news release. “It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink or use cannabis or other impairing substances. Our officers will be working diligently to keep impaired drivers off the road and ensure everyone is buckled up.”

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments for the statewide effort.

To celebrate safely, designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive impaired. Other important tips include: