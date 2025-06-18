Impaired, unbuckled driver the focus of DuPage sheriff’s 4th of July traffic enforcement plans

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office announced plans for July Fourth traffic enforcement with a focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers.
The safety campaign will run from June 20 through July 7 to encompass three summer weekends leading up to and after Independence Day.
“We’re asking all of our residents and visitors to celebrate Independence Day safely,” Sheriff James Mendrick said in a news release. “It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink or use cannabis or other impairing substances. Our officers will be working diligently to keep impaired drivers off the road and ensure everyone is buckled up.”
The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments for the statewide effort.
To celebrate safely, designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive impaired. Other important tips include:
- Give your designated driver your keys before you go out.
- If you are impaired by alcohol, cannabis, or any other drug, call a taxi, take mass transit, use a ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.
- Promptly report impaired drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.
- Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. Not only is it the law, but it’s also your best defense against an impaired driver.