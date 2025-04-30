‘Super unshakeable’ Peyton Rohn helps key Hinsdale Central’s huge win over Lyons

Hinsdale Central’s Peyton Rohn (11) contends for the ball with Lyons Township’s Grace Lanspeary (6) during a game on April 29, 2025 at Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

HINSDALE – Hinsdale Central senior Peyton Rohn doesn’t play a glamorous position, but she makes sure her team is always ready for prime time.

The four-year starter serves as a co-captain alongside goalkeeper Eme McClenahan and midfielder Avery Edgewater. That trio has provided the Red Devils with great leadership this season.

“Peyton Rohn has been just super unshakeable,” Hinsdale Central coach Tony Madonia said. “She’s playing a holding mid, probably one position that gets as little glory as it can get.

“Whether we’re down a goal, whether we’re going to a penalty shootout, whether we lose a game, whether we win big, she’s just kept things really, really positive and focused.”

That steadiness has been key for a team that starts three sophomores and four juniors.

“She’s been there before,” Madonia said. “She’s been in regional championship losses, she’s been to the supersectionals.

“She and Avery have been around the block, so they know what it takes to get the results.”

The Red Devils got a big result on Tuesday night.

Edgewater assisted on a first-half goal by senior Camila Leal, Rohn was a force all over the field and McClenahan made two saves to record the shutout as Hinsdale Central beat rival Lyons 2-0 at Dickinson Field.

Lyons Township’s Quinn Conway heads the ball as Hinsdale Central’s Addisyn Krogstie defends during a game on April 29, 2025 at Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

The result left the Red Devils (9-5, 3-0) as the only unbeaten team in the West Suburban Conference Silver Division and sent the Lions (3-7-1, 1-1) to their fifth loss in the last six games.

“LT is our rival, as we all know,” Rohn said. “I think everyone looks forward to this game.

“The game is always competitive. LT does a great job every year, but I think this year we wanted it. We had the energy from the start and it was a real team effort, so I’m really happy with the team play today.”

While both teams mustered nine shots, the few breaks all went Hinsdale Central’s way. The first one came with 30:06 left in the first half, when Edgewater broke into the right side of the LT box and crossed to an open Leal, who got just enough of the ball to deflect it over the head of Lions goalkeeper Anna Bigenwald.

“During practice we’ve been working on finishing our runs,” Leal said. “So really what I was focusing on was just reaching the ball, and then Avery with the great ball that I was able to just tap in.

“Luckily it went my way this time and we were able to capitalize on it.”

It was another example of bounces going against the Lions, who have lost seven games to ranked opponents. Six have been by two goals or less.

“That shot wasn’t even a chip,” LT coach Bill Lanspeary said. “I think the kid got it with a knee and it floated over.

“It was just a bounce that didn’t go our way and Anna got back and did everything she could. It was just in a spot that she couldn’t get to.”

The Red Devils got another big break with 36:48 left in the second half when an LT defender inadvertently knocked the ball into her own net, making it 2-0.

The Lions tried to rally, but senior striker Caroline Mortonson came up short on two excellent chances. McClenahan made a diving save on the Miami of Ohio commit in the first half, and Mortonson had a 16-yard shot skim the top of the crossbar with 45 seconds left in the game.

“I definitely think we created a lot of opportunities,” Mortonson said. “We just have to work on finishing them.

“We’ve had so many games that we were like right there, and the difference is they finish on our mistakes but we don’t finish on theirs.”

Hinsdale Central goalkeeper Emeline McClenahan (00) makes a diving save during a game against Lyons Township on April 29, 2025 at Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

The Red Devils are making a strong case to receive the top seed at the Class 3A Downers Grove South Sectional when seedings are announced Thursday.

Rohn’s play is a big reason why

“As a player, as a captain, she adds so much,” Leal said. “We’re really lucky to have her.

“She’s so versatile. Obviously she locks down when it counts on defense but then we also know she has these killer instincts up top and you obviously saw she took those up top. She’s great.”

Though Rohn had several scholarship offers, including from Northern Illinois, she has decided not to play college soccer, instead planning to major in business at Indiana.

“I’ve always known I didn’t want to play in college,” Rohn said. “At a lot of colleges, it’s the same as a job.

“You’re working every day, it’s a lot, and I’ve always prioritized my academics, I think a lot of Hinsdale Central girls do that.”

For the next few weeks, Rohn is prioritizing helping the Red Devils maximize their potential while relishing her the end of her playing career.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” Rohn said. “I think every year is a little bit different than the year before, but each year is a new team.

“We’re always trying to work together and this year we have a lot of energy, especially from the underclassmen. So it’s fun to work together, especially when we can get these results, so we’re looking forward to the rest of the season and especially the conference games.”