Willowbrook on track to meet expectations: Suburban Life baseball notebook

Expectations were very high for the Willowbrook baseball team this season.

Thus far, after 20 games this spring, the Warriors are right on track to reach most of their goals.

Willowbrook (14-6, 8-2) is in third place in the West Suburban Conference Gold Division, right within striking distance of Downers Grove South (8-9, 5-1) and Leyden (9-7, 6-1).

“I feel pretty good about our team,” Willowbrook coach Vic Wisner said. “We’re starting to figure out who we are. We have good pitching and swing it really well. We have to continue to tight up defensively, which we’ve been working on. We’ve gotten several good outings from our pitchers. We have to pick it and throw it, then we’re in good shape.”

The Warriors have a unique slate of games this week, facing Proviso East three times, sandwiched between a game at St. Ignatius’ picturesque stadium in Chicago and ending with a road game against Downers Grove North on Friday.

“It’s a busy week, but we have to continue to grind out wins and play as hard as we get and get better defensively and start to play clean games,” Wisner said. “Our pitching has been really good and our bats are starting to come alive as it has gotten warmer.”

Willowbrook returned nine starters from last season’s 24-win team, including the entire pitching staff.

Senior catcher Vinny Ippolito said the Warriors have all the ingredients to make some noise in the playoffs.

“I think what makes our team unique is how deep and skilled our roster is,” Ippolito said. “One through nine, all of our guys can hit and make a contribution. Every game our offense has delivered quality at-bats and that level of consistency has translated throughout the season. Also, one of our strengths is how we handle adversity. After losing a game, we come right back and play our best ball the following game, fixing our mistakes from the previous game.

“I believe we can be a dangerous team come playoff season. When this group gets hot, we’re tough to beat.”

Ippolito said he prepared for the season by becoming “faster, strong and more athletic” to handle the long grind and avoid injuries.

“My training program significantly helped me develop my speed, strength and explosiveness,” he said. “I spent a lot of time practicing hitting and working on my swing and building up a rhythm that I could rely on for my pre-game routine.”

Junior outfielder Jake Bonino is playing with consistency for the Warriors, helping the team earn quality wins and avoid losing streaks.

“This team has a lot of talent and that helps keep us in every game,” Bonino said. “We’re a tough group of kids who all grew up together, so the bond is strong and that helps with our team chemistry.

Bonino is batting a robust .440 at the top of the lineup.

“I think the potential is super high for this team,” he said. “We have to go out there one game at a time and work as hard as we can to get where we need to be by the end of the season.”

Lemont on the right track

A two-time state champion, Lemont is aiming to play its last game on the final day of the season – again.

After earning a Class 3A second-place trophy last season, Lemont returned from a spring break trip to Florida aiming to build off playing high level competition.

Thus far, Lemont (14-3-1) is on the right track.

“We have some guys that have stepped up for us in some big spots,” Lemont coach Brian Storako said. “Our pitching has been consistent throughout so that keeps us in a lot of ball games.”

Sophomore Zane Schneider, who can play first base, second base and third base, is filling a lot of spots for Lemont. Junior outfielder Grady Garofalo is also providing stability with his consistent play. Schneider is batting .364 with one home run, 13 RBIs and nine walks. Garofalo is hitting .308 with four doubles, a trip, 14 RBIs and 10 walks.

“Zane has come up with some big hits for us to drive in some runs,” Storako said. “He has also stepped up and filled in many different roles on the field. “Zane is starting to come into his own this season. He has varsity experience on the basketball court, so he has the right mentality. No moment seems too big for him at the moment.”