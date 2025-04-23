Willowbrook baseball hits 5 homers in win over Addison Trail: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Willowbrook 19, Addison Trail 13

Jesus Torres hit two homers and drove in seven runs, and Ryan Bannon, Alek Ramey and Sam Marrese each went deep once for the Warriors in a slugfest in Addison.

York 13, Lyons 6

Owen Chael went 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs, and Josh Fleming was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the Dukes.

Glenbard East 5, Glenbard South 4

Josh Ziemer doubled in Paulie Steiskal with the tying run, and Devin Kraft singled in courtesy runner Corey Marshall with the go-ahead run as the Rams rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh. Ziemer was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Tim Ewald homered and drove in two for Glenbard South.

Oak Park-River Forest 8, Downers Grove North 4

The Huskies scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to take the the second game of the three-game series. Russ Oros was 3 for 4 with an RBI and JD Cumbee 2 for 4 for the Trojans.

Hinsdale Central 15, Glenbard West 5

Owen Sunderson homered and drove in three runs, and Dylan Kassab was 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs for the Red Devils. Eric Lowrie was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Hilltoppers.

Hinsdale South 16, Proviso East 3

Jack McDaniel was 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Alex Dunwoody 2 for 3 with three runs scored for the Hornets.

Wheaton Academy 18, St. Edward 1

Winning pitcher Carson Miller allowed no earned runs and struck out seven over four innings, and at the plate Dom Murrell was 4 for 4 and Luke Lopatka 3 for 4 for Wheaton Academy.

Lemont 11, Bremen 1

Zane Schneider was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, and Jack Drozda hit 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Lemont.

St. Francis 12, St. Viator 8

James McGrath homered, scored two runs and drove in two, and Nolan Galla was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI for St. Francis.

St. Charles East 6, Wheaton North 2

The host Saints scored five runs in the fourth and went on to the DuKane Conference win. Carter Johnson scored a run and drove in one for the Falcons.

Wheaton Warrenville South 13, Glenbard North 10

AJ Rogers was 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs, with a two-run single in the Tigers’ four-run sixth, and Clark Jensen 2 for 4 with two doubles, a run scored and three RBIs.

Softball

IC Catholic Prep 2, St. Francis 1

Lexi Hoffman doubled in the tying run and scored the game-winner on Lucy Russ’ single as the Knights scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the comeback win. Winning pitcher Madelynn Dinino pitched a complete-game two-hitter, striking out seven.

Wheaton North 17, Naperville North 9

Makayla Hammer hit a three-run homer, and Marilyn Alexander went 4 for 4 with four RBIs for the Falcons. Makayla Grantz struck out five over three innings in the circle.

Glenbard East 8, Fenton 0

Claire Bolda struck out 13 in a three-hitter. Lilly Carver homered for the Rams.

Montini 5, Waubonsie Valley 2

Aubry Raffen homered, scored two runs and drove in two for the host Lady Broncos, who scored four in the fourth and went on to the nonconference win.

Girls Soccer

Benet 2, St. Viator 0

Ivana Vukas assisted a Meghan Sarros goal and scored her own off a Keira Stone assist for Benet (7-2-2, 4-0-0 ESCC).

Wheaton Academy 6, Bishop McNamara 0

Gianna Hughes scored three goals, and Annika Vandervelde had one goal and two assists for the Warriors (4-2-31, -0).

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard South d. Fenton 22-25, 25-22, 25-23

Diesel Oleksak had 10 kills and 10 digs and Troy Oleksak had six kills, 10 digs and five blocks for the Raiders (5-6, 1-1).