Tennessee recruit Claire DeCook breaks through with late goal to lead Naperville North past Lyons

Lyons Township's Carolina Capizzi kicks the ball away from Naperville North's Kennedy Bertsch during a game on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 in Naperville. (Sandy Bressner)

NAPERVILLE – Sometimes it is the soft touch that does the most damage.

After being held scoreless for 68 minutes by an impressive Lyons defense, Naperville North star Claire DeCook finally broke through when she latched on to a bouncing ball in the middle of the penalty area and rolled a short shot into the net with 11:43 left in the second half.

That was all the host Huskies needed to edge the Lions 1-0 on Wednesday night to advance to the championship game of the Lou Malnati’s Deep Dish Classic.

“(Naperville North coach Steve) Goletz was saying ugly goals count too,” DeCook said. “I saw the goalie coming out, so I just wanted to get a foot on it. I just kind of flicked it.”

Fellow junior forward Cameryn Lynde set up the decisive play by chipping the ball over a defender on the left wing. The ball bounced into traffic to DeCook, and the Tennessee recruit responded with her fourth goal of the season.

“It’s no coincidence,” DeCook said. “Me and Cam grind on that in practice all the time, so I’m just glad that we were able to relax and focus on the ball and get it off.

“Because there’s a lot of times where everyone is rushing down the line and it kind of gets sloppy or fatigued.”

Naperville North's Sophia Houston kicks the ball away from Lyons Township's Lila Tower during a game on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 in Naperville. (Sandy Bressner)

The Huskies (6-1-2) earned a 12-4 edge in shots, but the Lions (2-3-2) hung tough in a battle that determined the Group 2 winner. Naperville North needed a win or tie to advance, while LT required a victory.

Naperville North will play New Trier in the final at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at New Trier.

For the Lions, that meant stopping the speedy and slippery DeCook. Sophomore Grace Chevalier was one of the defenders tasked with doing so.

“It was definitely harder than usual, but I think I can still close her down and keep her in one spot,” Chevalier said. “I think we did good at keeping her closed off and staying on her back so she can’t turn like she usually does and have a shot. She only had a few shots.”

But DeCook only needed one, and it came on a rare lapse in the back.

“I thought we did great, really limited their chances,” LT coach Bill Lanspeary said. “Their chances were mostly set piece, where they are dangerous, and then that break down there.

“I’d have to see it again, but something happened on that side and we kind of drew an extra player over to help. Then that player was out and the next player had to help a little bit and it ended up leaving the wrong kid open.”

Lyons Township's Grace Chevalier gets contol of the ball during a game against Naperville North on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 in Naperville. (Sandy Bressner)

That kid, of course, was DeCook, who had two of her five shots saved by LT goalkeeper Anna Bigenwald.

“Their two center backs I thought did a fantastic job on Claire, but Claire’s work rate is what sets her apart,” Goletz said. “Obviously, goals are what people look at for a forward, but (She has) the ability to work nonstop, relentlessly chase balls, take on double teams.

“It was great to see her get rewarded with a great touch and a finish. She’s been close a couple of times throughout the last couple of games and I keep telling her, ‘Just keep doing what you’re doing.’ “

The Huskies did not concede a goal in their three pool play games. Goalkeeper Olivia Ochsner made three saves to record her fifth consecutive shutout, while Bigenwald, a Loyola recruit, had six saves for LT.

“The kids battled today,” Goletz said. “I challenged them today that against a program as great as LT is and as well-coached as they are, you’ve got play hard for 80 minutes.

“I think LT did the exact same thing we did in regards to playing hard.”