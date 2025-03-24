Naperville duo charged with robbing Lisle convenience store, attempting to rob woman at ATM: prosecutors

Pre-trial release was denied for two Naperville individuals accused of robbing a Lisle convenience store at knifepoint and attempting to rob a woman at a Naperville bank, prosecutors said.

Max Bosco, 26, of the 25W100 block of Lacey Avenue, and Emily Frasca, 24, of the 600 block of Iroquois Avenue, appeared in First Appearance Court this weekend, each charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 5:32 p.m. March 20, Naperville police responded to a call of an armed robbery at Bank of America, 301 E. Ogden Blvd., according to the release.

A woman was using the drive-up ATM when a masked suspect, later identified as Frasca, allegedly approached her on foot, displayed a knife and demanded money. The victim canceled the transaction, drove away and called police, authorities said.

Frasca entered a car, driven by Bosco, and the pair fled. Bosco had placed duct tape on the license plate of the car vehicle, according to the release.

Twenty minutes later, Lisle police responded to Quick Stop Pantry, 4651 Old Tavern, for a call of an armed robbery, authorities said.

Two masked individuals wearing hoodies, later identified as Bosco and Frasca, entered the store. While Frasca waited at the counter, Bosco allegedly went behind the counter when the clerk opened the register. He displayed a knife and took $479 cash from the register. The pair then fled, according to the release.

Naperville police arrested Bosco and Frasca at Bosco’s residence a short time later. When Frasca was booked into the DuPage County Jail, authorities found the stolen money from the Quick Stop inside a hidden slit in her bra, authorities said.

“A quick trip to the bank or simply working your shift at a local convenience store should never cause anyone to fear for their safety,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “For our communities to thrive, the type of behavior alleged against these two defendants must be met with responsive and experienced law enforcement and, if found guilty, carry serious consequences.”

The next court appearance for Bosco is scheduled for April 14 while Frasca is set to appear in court April 21.