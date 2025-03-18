March 17, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2025SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

York’s Avery Kanouse throws 17-strikeout two-hitter: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge
York Dukes logo

York Dukes logo

Softball

York 3, Hinsdale South 0

Avery Kanouse struck out 17 in a two-hit shutout.

Baseball

Nazareth 7, Timothy Christian 1

Chase Zidlicky struck out seven over three innings and the Roadrunners scored six runs in the second inning. Chuck Roche had a triple and three RBIs.

Lincoln-Way East 12, Downers Grove North 2

Brady Schallmoser had the lone hit for the Trojans and drove in a run.

Riverside-Brookfield 15, St. Rita 5

Brady McCallum was 3 for 3 with a double, Zach Ryzewski was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and Sean Campbell 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Baseball
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.