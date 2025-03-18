York’s Avery Kanouse throws 17-strikeout two-hitter: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

York 3, Hinsdale South 0

Avery Kanouse struck out 17 in a two-hit shutout.

Baseball

Nazareth 7, Timothy Christian 1

Chase Zidlicky struck out seven over three innings and the Roadrunners scored six runs in the second inning. Chuck Roche had a triple and three RBIs.

Lincoln-Way East 12, Downers Grove North 2

Brady Schallmoser had the lone hit for the Trojans and drove in a run.

Riverside-Brookfield 15, St. Rita 5

Brady McCallum was 3 for 3 with a double, Zach Ryzewski was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and Sean Campbell 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Bulldogs.