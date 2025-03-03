Two killed Sunday when car strikes Woodridge house

Two individuals died Sunday night in a fatal crash in Woodridge, authorities said.

The accident took place about 8:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Kildeer Street when an electric car veered off Janes Avenue and crashed into a house. The car and part of the house were in flames as a result of the crash, Woodridge police said.

The Lisle-Woodridge Fire Department remove the vehicle from the house and extinguished the fire. The two individuals in the car were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The DuPage County Coroner and the DuPage MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the scene. No injuries were sustained by the residents of the residence, authorities said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The Coroner’s Office is working to identified the deceased and notify the next of kin.