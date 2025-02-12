February 13, 2025
Nazareth girls basketball clinches share of ESCC title: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge
Nazareth Academy logo

Girls Basketball

Nazareth 62, St. Viator 34

Stella Sakalas scored 16 points and Sam Austin had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (28-2, 11-1), who wrapped up a share of the East Suburban Catholic Conference title.

Glenbard West 69, Hinsdale South 44

Julia Benjamin scored 23 points and Mya Austin 19 for the Hilltoppers.

Boys Basketball

IC Catholic Prep 72, St. Francis de Sales 45

Andrew Hill had 30 points and 12 rebounds and Makai Mandley added 18 points and four assists for the Knights (23-7, 5-2).

Downers Grove North 48, York 41

Hunter Stepanich scored 14 points and Connor Fitzgerald added 12 for the Dukes.

Boys BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage County
