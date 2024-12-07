Ty Macariola’s 27 leads Fenwick past OPRF at Chicago Elite Classic: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Fenwick 59, Oak Park-River Forest 45

At the Chicago Elite Classic, Ty Macariola scored 17 of his game-high 27 points in the first half for the Friars (5-1). Nate Marshall added nine points and Jimmy Watts eight.

IC Catholic Prep 57, Marmion 49

Andrew Hill poured in 26 points and 10 rebounds and Matt Sloan added nine points as the Knights (5-0) won their home and CCL opener.

Riverside-Brookfield 74, Fenton 48

Cameron Mercer scored 21 points, Danny Loftus had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and Mantas Sleinys had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.

York 52, Westinghouse 47

James DeCicco scored 19 points and Hunter Stephanich added 18 for the Dukes.

Proviso West 63, Lyons 56

Robert Vespa scored 20 points and Ian Polonowski had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Lions.

Downers Grove North 66, Gary Comer 18

The Trojans rolled to the nonconference win.

Downers Grove South 56, Morton 37

Downers South rolled to the West Suburban Gold win.

Lemont 61, Richards 43

Simas Dyglys scored 15 points and Gabriel Sularski 14 for Lemont.