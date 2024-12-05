Timothy Christian's Abby VanderWal sends the ball back to the Bloomington Central Catholic side of the net during the Class 2A State semifinal game in November at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

Here is the 2024 Suburban Life All-Area girls volleyball team.

First Team

Downers Grove North senior Jenny Buehler

Jenny Buehler, Downers Grove North, senior, outside hitter: The rock, physically and emotionally, for a Trojans' team that finished as unbeaten West Suburban Silver champions, regional champs and a sectional finalist. The 6-foot-1 six-rotation player had team-high 317 kills and 37 aces, and also added 179 digs and 24 blocks. She was all-tournament at the Wheaton Classic and Autumnfest. “Because of Jenny’s consistency, we were able to maintain a high level of play with a freshman setter, sophomore middle, sophomore outside,” Trojans coach Mark Wasik said.

Wheaton Warrenville South's Lauren Coyne (13) goes up for a kill against Geneva during a volleyball match at Geneva High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

Lauren Coyne, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, opposite hitter/outside hitter: Selfless player, an opposite hitter by trade, played out of position three of four years to make Tigers a better team. The 6-foot-3 hitter had 349 kills, 60 aces, 50 blocks and 227 digs. Broke program record for career kills (1,217) and career aces (216). All-tournament at Plainfield North, Wheaton Classic and Autumnfest.

St. Francis senior Addy Horner

Addy Horner, St. Francis, senior, setter/right side hitter: The 6-foot-3 Wisconsin recruit and four-year varsity starter led Spartans to 2022 and 2023 Class 3A state titles. Horner, all-tourney at BlocktoberFest and Crossroads Classic, had 1,000 combined kills and assists this season. “She has led our team the past three season in kills and is a huge factor in our success,” St. Francis coach Lisa Ston said. “Addy is a dynamic right-side attacker and setter. She is a great floor leader for our team. Addy has an incredible skill set and a fun energetic personality.”

Willowbrook senior Hannah Kenny

Hannah Kenny, Willowbrook, senior, setter/right side hitter: Committed to Louisville, where she will play libero. Kenny this season became the school record holder for career assists, career aces and surpassed the 1,000-kill milestone, and broke the school record for kills in a career while leading the Warriors to 29-8 record. Kenny this year had 306 kills, 359 assists, 270 digs, 102 aces and 23 blocks. All-conference, academic all-conference and all-tournament at Lincoln-Way Central. Willowbrook went 142-15 in her four years with three conference titles, three regional championships, two sectional titles and third place at state in Class 4A in 2023. “She’s an incredible student, athlete, and volleyball player!” Willowbrook coach Irene Mason said. “Her tempo and ball placement is beautiful and she puts her hitters in positions to score, while also consistently scoring the ball herself.”

Benet junior Lynney Tarnow

Lynney Tarnow, Benet, junior, middle hitter: The 6-foot-5 Wisconsin recruit ranked the No. 1 Prep Dig player in the state and No. 6 in the country helped lead Redwings to 40-2 record and second place in Class 4A for the third consecutive year. Tarnow led Benet in kills with 247 and blocks with 85, and also had 35 aces.

Timothy Christian senior Abby Vander Wal

Abby VanderWal, Timothy Christian, senior, outside hitter: Texas recruit is the best player to ever come out of Timothy Christian and led Trojans to third place in Class 2A. The 6-foot-3 outside had 455 kills, hitting at a .501 percentage, with 220 digs, 73 aces and 30 blocks. “She is as close to unstoppable as a hitter comes,” Trojans coach Scott Piersma said. Four-year varsity player is a two-time conference MVP, and MVP of the Manteno Tournament and Montini Invite.

Benet senior Aniya Warren

Aniya Warren, Benet, senior, libero: Purdue commit was the East Suburban Catholic Conference Player of the Year, MVP of the Wheaton Classic and Autumnfest and led Benet to 40-2 record and second place in Class 4A for third straight year. Warren had 312 digs, 78 assists and 16 aces.

Second Team

Alex Barcenas, Downers Grove South, senior, setter

Brooklynne Brass, Benet, junior, outside hitter

Brooklynn Moore, Glenbard South, senior, middle hitter

April Rice, Lemont, senior, setter

Ella Rowe, Glenbard West, sophomore, outside hitter

Kiana Shields, Wheaton Academy, senior, middle hitter

Olivia Zamis, Wheaton North, senior, middle hitter

Honorable Mention

Audrey Asleson, Benet, senior, setter; Nora Benjamins, Downers Grove North, junior, middle hitter; Kate Heatherly, Lyons, junior, libero; Cara Herbert, Glenbard West, sophomore, setter; Mackenzie Krzus, St. Francis, junior, outside hitter/setter; Natalie Lawton, IC Catholic Prep, senior, libero; Sylvia Masiulionis, Downers Grove South, senior, outside hitter; Kotryna Melstrad, Hinsdale South, junior, outside hitter; Keira O’Donnell, Benet, senior, outside hitter; Bella Potempa, Timothy Christian, junior, outside hitter; Maddie Richard, Lyons, senior, outside hitter; Sienna Skarda, Montini, senior, middle blocker; Amalia Toliopoulos, York, junior, setter/opposite hitter; Ava Young, Hinsdale Central, senior, libero.