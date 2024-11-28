Glenbard West boys basketball wins District 87 title: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Glenbard West 55, Glenbard North 40

Logan Glover scored 14 points, Josh Abushanab added 14 and TJ Williams and Michael O’Connell nine each as the Hilltoppers (3-0) won the District 87 Tournament title.

Riverside-Brookfield 66, Hinsdale South 39

Cam Mercer had 25 points, seven steals and five rebounds and Danny Loftus scored 21 points for the Bulldogs (2-0) at the 21st Annual Bill VandeMerkt Tourney.

Benet 68, De La Salle 47

Daniel Pauliukonis scored 22 points and Blake Fagbemi, Jayden Wright and Colin Stack 13 each for Benet.

Fenwick 79, Julian 28

Jake Thies scored 12 points, Ty Macariola 10 and Nate Marshall nine for Fenwick.

York 49, Glenbrook South 46

Ethan Lacob scored 23 points and James DeCicco added nine for the Dukes.

Wheaton Warrenville South 55, Fenton 20

Luca Carbonaro had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists and Brady Goken 10 points for the Tigers.

St. Francis 59, South Elgin 44

Anthony Quaranta scored 24 points for the Spartans.