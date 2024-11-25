Boys basketball: Suburban Life team preview capsules for the 2024-2025 season

Benet’s Jayden Wright (3) brings the ball up court against Thornton during the When Sides Collide Shootout in January 2024 in Lisle. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local)

The 2024-2025 boys basketball season tips off this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life area.

Coach: Gene Heidkamp (17th season).

Last season’s record: 27-7 overall, 14-2 in the East Suburban Catholic (tied for 1st place).

Top returners: Jayden Wright, jr., G; Blake Fagbemi, sr., G; Daniel Pauliukonis, sr., F; Colin Stack, jr., C.

Key newcomers: Grant Bergmann, jr., F; Chris Huynh, jr., G; Austin Clifford, jr., G; Aidan Renicker, jr., G; Jason Chow, jr., G; Jack Reiser, jr., G; Jaiyden Cotton, jr., G; Maclane Zich, jr., G; Edvardas Stasys, soph., F; Blair Fagbemi, soph., G; Tyler Cibulka, soph., G/F.

Worth noting: The perennially powerful Redwings lost All-Area junior Gabriel Sularski (transfer to Lemont) but return several top players from last season’s 27-win squad, including 7-foot post player Stack, 6-9 wing Pauliukonis, 5-11 guard Blake Fagbemi, and 5-10 guard Wright. Benet tied Marist for first place in the ESCC last year and earned its fourth straight Class 4A regional title (57-54 win over Oswego East) before losing to Bolingbrook (65-59) in the sectional semifinals. Heidkamp, who has guided the Redwings to three 4A second-place state finishes (2014, ‘16, ‘23), owns a 388-103 record in 16 seasons as well as 10 regional crowns. Benet begins its season on Nov. 25 against King in DeLaSalle’s Windy City Turkey Classic before the ESCC opener against Joliet Catholic on Dec. 6. The Redwings will play in the Pontiac Holiday Tournament Dec. 26-28, face Stevenson in the DePaul Prep Pappas Shootout Jan. 4, and face Rich Township in their own When Sides Collide Tournament Jan. 25.

Coach: James Thomas

Last season: 31-5 (11-1 West Suburban Silver)

Top returners: Jack Crowley, sr., G; Bobby Grganto, sr., F; Nolan Hurter, sr., G; Aidan Akkawi, sr., F; Andrew Novak, sr., G; Colin Jacobs; sr., G; Jack Richtman, sr., G.

Top newcomers: Colin Doyle, so., F.

Worth noting: Downers Grove North will have a different look after losing several key players from last season’s team, namely high-scoring guard and Suburban Life Player of the Year Jack Stanton, steady guard Owen Thulin and inside force Jake Riemer.

“We have returning seniors that have competed with and against a really strong senior class that graduated,” Thomas said. “They have won a lot of games from freshman, sophomore and junior varsity schedules. We anticipate being in a lot of close games with a ton of opportunities to learn and grow with a chance to win some big games throughout the season. We have unbelievable team chemistry.”

Coach: Zach Miller

Last season: 23-8 (11-1 West Suburban Conference Gold)

Top returners: Keon Maggitt, sr., G; Daniel Sveiteris, sr., G/F; Daniel Laurich, sr., G/F.

Top newcomers: Adam Flowers, jr., G; Wyatt Wawro, sr., G; Sean Day, jr., G, Erik Vagonis, jr, F.

Worth noting: The Mustangs are trending up due to the return of several players, most notably Maggitt and Sveiteris. Maggitt averaged 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season to earn all-conference.

“This will be the most talented team I’ve had in four years,” Miller said. “Keon and Daniel are both high-IQ kids who make plays on both ends and know what it takes to take the next step. With the additions of Adam Flowers, Wyatt Wawro and Sean Day, these are dynamic playmakers and scorers who will make their presence felt immediately. With the combination of length, quickness, and depth, we will get out and pressure teams in a variety of ways.

“We want to get out to a fast start but realize that our best basketball could be a few weeks away, as we establish who we are and continue building chemistry on the floor. We loaded up our schedule to be battle tested early and often, in hopes of making a run in March.”

Coach: David Fergerson

Last season: 18-11 (3-5 Chicago Catholic)

Top returners: Ty Macariola, sr., G; Dom Ducree, sr., G; Kam Hogan, sr., G; Deonte Meeks, sr., G; Nate Marshall, sr., F; Jack O’Leary, sr., C; Frankie Hosty, sr., G.

Top newcomers: Jimmy Watts, so., G; Jake Thies, so., G; Tommy Thies, jr., G/F; Myles Montgomery, jr., G; Raphiel Stewart jr., G.

Worth noting: Marshall is the marquee player, but his main sport is football. The Auburn recruit is part of a strong senior class that has potential to be in the thick of the conference race.

“We play hard, we grind it out and we’re going to guard,” Fergerson said. “We play good team basketball. I think we have a great mix of guys. Ty Macariola, Dom Ducree and Kam Hogan and Jack are senior captains, so their leadership is outstanding. Nate Marshall is one of the best athletes in the state. I have some football guys that bring a different level of toughness and grit to the team. The Thies brothers are a handful to deal with. Montgomery, Stewart and Watts are great additions to our team as well. This is our version of the “Last Dance” for my seniors. I’m so excited, it should be a fun and exciting season.”

Coach: Eric Kelly (third season).

Last season’s record: 14-18 overall, 12-6 in the Upstate Eight (tied for 3rd place).

Top returners: Michael Nee, jr., G; Danny Snyder, jr., G; Devin Kraft, jr., G; Norman Loechel, jr., G.

Key newcomers: Donovan Cobbs, jr., F.

Worth noting: Nee, who quarterbacked the Rams’ football team to a 9-2 record and second-round Class 8A playoff appearance this past season, returns to bolster the backcourt. The 6-foot-2 junior should reach the 1,000-point mark for his varsity career before January and has a shot at becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer. Kelly, who guided the Rams to their most wins (14) since 2019-2020 last season, believes the 6-1 Snyder has the potential to be an all-conference player. The Rams expect to contend in the newly revamped Upstate Eight along with West Aurora and Riverside-Brookfield. Glenbard East begins its season against Glenbard North on Nov. 25 at the District 87 Tournament in Glen Ellyn.

Coach: Jason Mead (second season).

Last season’s record: 18-14 overall, 12-6 in the Upstate Eight (tied for 3rd place).

Top returners: Mitchell Erickson, sr., G; PJ Lehr, jr., G; Joey Villa, sr., F; Ryan Hopkins, sr., G; Evan Bogue, sr., G; Dayvion York, sr., F; Parker Langreder, sr., F.

Key newcomers: Sean Reese, soph., G; Cooper Langreder, soph., F; Will Sieck, soph., G; Hamza Siddiqui, frosh., G; Saif Kokoszka, sr., C; Gavin Bustos, jr., G; Hunter Fort, jr., F; Jude Sbeih, jr., G; Sam Rickert, jr., G.

Worth noting: The Raiders are coming off a successful 18-win campaign in Mead’s first season as head coach at the Glen Ellyn school. Mead, who previously served as head coach at Dixon and Waubonsie Valley, owns a 186-130 overall record. The Raiders welcome the return of guards Erickson (6-1), Lehr (5-8), Hopkins (5-7), Bogue (5-11), and forwards Villa (6-3), York (6-3), and Parker Langreder (6-2). “We will have a mix of experience and youth in the rotation, with several returning starters surrounded by underclassmen,” said the coach. “In order to compete this year, we will have to play very hard and execute well.” The Raiders open their season on Nov. 26 against Glenbard North at the District 87 Invite before beginning conference action at South Elgin on Dec. 6. Glenbard South competes in Marengo’s EC Nichols Holiday Tournament in December.

Coach: Jason Opoka

Last season: 16-16 (5-7 West Suburban Silver)

Top returners: TJ Williams, jr., G; Dom Seaney, sr., F; Mike O’Connell, sr., F; Bryce Huff, sr., F.

Top newcomers: Josh Abushanab, jr., F.

Worth noting: Williams is set to take an even bigger step forward in his development this season after averaging 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists last season. Seaney is a three-year varsity player and O’Connell, a Northwestern football recruit, joins Huff to give the Hilltoppers size. Abushanab is a transfer from Glenbard North.

“We have good senior depth with junior athleticism,” Opoka said. “We will play a fun style in transition and disrupt teams in our 1-3-1.”

Coach: Nick Latorre

Last season: 15-16 (7-5 West Suburban Silver)

Top returners: Vince Buzelis, sr., G; Tyler Thick, sr., F; Dillon Dell, sr., F.

Top newcomers: None listed.

Worth noting: The Red Devils return some firepower, with six of their seven top scorers from last season and will have 62% of their offense from last year back. Senior guard Vince Buzelis is a returning All-West Suburban Conference selection. Buzelis, who has committed to South Dakota, led the Red Devils in rebounding in 27 of their 31 games last year. Vince is the younger brother of Chicago Bulls first-round draft choice, and Hinsdale Central alumnus, Matas Buzelis. Six-foot-8 Tyler Thick returns for his third season on the varsity. Dillon Dell established the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic single game three-point shooting record last year, going six-for-six from outside the arc against Schaumburg. Seniors Eric Kozys, Michael Howell and Dillon Orozco all possess starting experience from last year’s varsity team. The Red Devils should also excel in team depth, mainly due to a highly successful run by the lower level teams.

Coach: Scott Tanaka

Last season: 15-17 (8-4 West Suburban Gold)

Top returners: Ayden Farrare, Gemarion Alexander, Rohan Tvelil, Nick Ockrim, Fuad Alsoubani, Micholas Boyd, Grant Diedrich, Christian Hardrick, Michael Lofton, Jad Kawass.

Top newcomers: Maurice Oglesby Jr., Colton Lin, Chase Edwards, Niko Therapos, Noah Therapos, Hamza Truttling, Nas Yaqub.

Worth noting: After enduring a season full of headlines in 2023-24, the Hornets will be glad to focus on just basketball. Tanaka, who coached the Hinsdale South girls basketball team to a state appearance last season, takes over as boys coach.

“Ayden Farrare is one of the most underrated players in the state,” Tanaka said. “Our team will take great pride in getting better every single day and giving all that we have, all of the time.”

Coach: T.J. Tyrrell

Last season: 19-14 (5-3 Catholic League White)

Top returners: Andrew Hill, sr., G; Danny Fromelt, sr., G; Matt Sloan, sr., G; Luke Wojcik, sr., F; Jordan Hall, sr., G.

Top newcomers: Makai Mandley, sr., G.

Worth noting: The Knights bring back seven seniors from last year’s 19-win team, fueling high expectations for the upcoming season. Facing a challenging CCL schedule, the squad will be battle-tested, led by standout 6-foot- 6 Andrew Hill, who averaged 14 points per game last season and earned CCL honorable mention honors.

Coach: Rick Runaas

Last season: 19-12 (10-3 South Suburban).

Top returners: Alanas Castillo, sr., F; Shea Glotzbach, sr., C; Simas Diglys, sr., G.

Top newcomers: Gabe Sularski, jr., G; Matas Gaidukevicius, sr., F.

Worth noting: Sularski is the headline player after making a name for himself in his first two season at Benet. A big-time scorer with two-way skills, Sularski is one of the top players in the state. The return of Gaidukevicius, who missed all of last season with an injury, is a big plus for a team loaded with talent and experience.

“Our overall size and shooting should make us competitive all season,” Runaas said.

Glenbard West's TJ Williams, left, makes a shot in the second quarter while being defended by Glenbard South's Harper Bryan during the 2023 District 87 Invite held at Glenbard West. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

Coach: Tom Sloan

Last season: 12-17 (6-6 West Suburban Silver)

Top returners: Ian Polonowski, sr., F.

Top newcomers: Josh Gutierrez, sr., G; Danny Janiszewski, sr., G; Bobby Vespa, sr., F; Marshaun Russell, sr., F; Gavin Carolan, sr., F; Owen Carroll, jr., G; Ryder Hilding, sr., G; Julian Padilla, sr., G Timmy Sloan, so., G; Luca Bade, sr., F, Dylan Hall, sr., F.

Worth noting: The 6-7 Polonowski is going to have to carry the load until the rest of his teammates adapt to bigger roles and more minutes on the varsity.

“We return just one senior with significant experience from last season,” Sloan said. “The rest of the players on the roster lack varsity experience, but are very competitive, tough and unselfish. We hope to compete for holiday tournament championships, a WSC Silver championship and IHSA regional, sectional and state tournament championships.”

Coach: Adam DeMong

Last season: 15-19 (3-11 in Chicago Catholic League)

Top returners: Dillon Bagley, sr., G; Jack Barrett, sr., G; Maxwell Bell, sr., G; Drew Church, sr., F; Colt Ashton, jr., C.

Top newcomers: Robert Sansone, junior, guard; Henry Herold, junior forward.

Worth noting: After winning a Class 2A regional championship last season, the Broncos will be undergoing a construction process this season. The positives, though, is a strong group of returnees, including several guards.

“We will be a much different team than last year, with more size and less returning scoring but this group has proven to be hard working, tough and connected,” DeMong said. “Always a difficult regular season schedule in the Chicago Catholic League which should prepare the team well for the 2A playoffs. Guards Bell, Barrett and Bagley are three-year varsity players, while Church and Ashton contributed last season off-the-bench. Sansone is a wild card, a savvy scorer who adds firepower. Montini football is playing for 3A state championship in football on Friday, so the season might start slow, but once the football players work their way into the rotation, it will be a booster to the depth.”

Coach: Tony Martinucci

Last season: 5-22 (0-12 West Suburban Gold)

Top returners: Donovan Johnson, sr., G; Chas Ontiveros, so., F.

Top newcomers: Owen Gansz, jr., F; Jamari Watkins, jr., G Tim Lane, so., C; Angelo Lazo, so., G; Devyn Medina, so., G; Phil Lowe, so., G; Freddy Macias, jr., G; Abraham Garcia, jr., G.

Worth noting: The Mustangs are aiming to take a few positive steps this season, especially in the West Suburban Gold. Johnson is a player to watch this season, while Ontiveros is a developing player with potential. The Mustangs have several new faces, so expect some growing pains early in the season.

Coach: Sean Pearson

Last season: 8-21 (3-13 ESCC).

Top returners: Danny Wrzesinski, sr., F, Matthew Callahan, sr., G; Rasim Johnson, sr., G; Eddie Austin, jr., F.

Top newcomers: Kerem Tokdemir, jr., F; Jack Ariens, jr., G; Drew Hylan, jr., G.

Worth noting: The Roadrunners are motivated for a winning season and a run at the conference run. The good news is Nazareth possessed several years of experience among its returnees.

“It’s always good to have several returning players, and this year we have that,” Pearson said. “We will be able to build upon the experience they gained last year and are looking forward to getting better each game and playing our best basketball at the end of the season.”

Coach: Mike Reingruber

Last season: 26-5 (6-0 Metro Suburban).

Top returners: Cameron Mercer, jr., G Danny Loftus, sr., G; Vince Dockendorf, sr., G; Mantas Sleinys, sr., F.

Top newcomers: Colin Cimino, jr., F; Ben Biskupic, jr., F; Walker Burns, jr., F; Liam Enright, jr., G.

Worth noting: Mercer, the son of former NBA player Ron Mercer, is set for a monster season with the loss of several key players. He averaged 14 points and four rebounds last season. The Bulldogs have been a consistent winner, averaging 24 wins, winning six conference titles and three regional championships since Reingruber took over head coaching duties in 2017.

“(Cameron) plays with high energy with a high motor,” Reingruber said. “He’s definitely a Division I prospect. We’re looking to build on back-to-back 26-win seasons and three straight conference championships,” Reingruber said. “We have solid experience and solid newcomers, with very similar makeup and personnel to the 2019 and 2022 regional championship teams.”

Coach: Erin Dwyer (10th season).

Last season’s record: 18-13 overall, 7-1 in the CCL White (2nd place).

Top returners: Niko Quaranta, sr., G; Mark Balaskovitz, sr., G; Nathan Silagi, jr., G; Owen Gjerde, sr., F; Gavin Mueller, jr., G/F.

Key newcomers: Ben Whorlow, so., F; Luke Defrense, jr., G; Carter Clark, jr., F.

Worth noting: The Spartans suffered a blow with the loss of three-year starter, 6-foot-6 Mueller to season-ending shoulder surgery. “We will need some people to step up and help fill his loss with his size (6-6, 250) and production,” said Dwyer, who guided the Spartans to Class 3A regional and sectional titles in 2022. Last season, the Spartans placed second to St. Laurence in the competitive Chicago Catholic League White before losing to Hyde Park (57-53) in the 3A regional finals. With Mueller’s absence, Quaranta returns as the team’s lone starter. “We have a tough and very competitive group of kids eager to prove themselves,” Dwyer said. “We have a mix of great senior leadership and a talented, young group.” St. Francis begins its season against Downers Grove South on Nov. 26 at Geneva’s Bob Schick Thanksgiving Tournament, and will play in the York/Jack Tosh Holiday Tournament Dec. 26-31.

Timothy Christian

Coach: Scott Plaisier (eighth season).

Last season’s record: 13-20 overall, 3-5 in the Chicagoland Christian (6th place).

Top returners: Marc Gamble, jr., F.

Key newcomers: Wes Hueber, jr., G; Charlie Crichton, jr., G; Adam Roland, jr., F; Dylan Drye, soph., G; Charles Reiger, soph., F; Isaac Plaisier, soph., F.

Worth noting: Last season, the Trojans made the most of playing in the rugged Chicagoland Christian Conference, shaking off a sub-.500 regular season to capture their first Class 2A regional title since 2020 with a 48-38 upset of top-seeded IC Catholic Prep before losing to eventual sectional champ Latin in the sectional semifinals (45-36). Timothy Christian may have one of the area’s most underrated players in the 6-foot-7 Gamble. “Marc will be a three-year varsity starter and one of the most unknown talents in the area,” said Plaisier. Timothy opens its season on Nov. 25 against Morris at the Coal City Thanksgiving Tournament. The Trojans will compete in the York/Jack Tosh Holiday Classic Dec. 26-31.

Coach: Craig Etheridge (26th season).

Last season’s record: 21-11 overall, 3-3 in the Metro Suburban (tied for 2nd place).

Top returners: Alexander Konoff, sr., G.

Key newcomers: Briggs Templeton, sr., G; Stephen Doll, sr., C; Jerry Vasek, sr., C; Luca Valencia, jr., G; Maddux Valencia, fr., G.

Worth noting: Etheridge returns for his 26th season – all at Westmont. Last season, he guided the Sentinels to a 21-win campaign – their most since the 2019 squad won a Class 2A regional title with a 25-7 record. Konoff, a 6-foot-2 point guard, is their only returning starter, so the quick development of the supporting cast could be the key to success this season. Westmont is switching to the Chicago Prep Conference this season and will try to unseat defending champion Rochelle Zell. “We are excited for the new challenge and hope to have some success,” said Etheridge. Westmont opens its season against Evergreen Park on Nov. 26 at the Lisle Thanksgiving Tournament. The Sentinels host their own Christmas Classic (with ICCP) Dec. 26-30.

Coach: Daniel Smith (third season).

Last season’s record: 18-12 overall, 5-3 in the Chicagoland Christian (tied for 3rd place).

Top returners: Hayden Schroeder, so., F; Tyler Smith, sr., G; Sam Thomas, sr., G.

Key newcomers: Jackson Snider, so., F.

Worth noting: The Warriors return one of the area’s brightest young frontcourt stars in 6-foot-8 wing Schroeder, who averaged 18 points and 8 rebounds per game as a freshman last season. Smith (6-3) and Thomas (6-2) also provide some size, along with 6-5 newcomer Snider. “We have a young and hungry group looking to compete every single night,” said Smith, whose team opens its season against Bartlett on Nov. 25 at its own Thanksgiving Tournament. Wheaton Academy will also face Plainfield North and Oak Park-River Forest in the Warrior Dome. In December, the Warriors will participate in the Hinsdale Central Holiday Tournament.

Coach: Dave Brackmann

Last season: 17-14 (6-8 DuKane Conference)

Top returners: Cal MacKay, sr., G/F; Matthew Beamer, sr., F; Ben Gillmar, so., F.

Top newcomers: Henry Schlickman, jr., G; Will Channing, jr., G/F; Sean Pedersen, jr., G; Briggs Barnick, jr., G/F.

Worth noting: The Falcons will need some time to build chemistry after losing several key starters and reserves from last season’s winning team.

“After losing 10 seniors we will be less experienced this year, but we are excited to build something new,” Brackmann said. “We’re not an overly big team so rebounding will be key. We have potential on the defensive end and that will be our identity.”

Coach: Mike Healy

Last season: 15-18 (6-8 DuKane Conference).

Top returners: Luca Carbonaro, sr., G; Brady Goken, sr., F; Zach Rogers, jr., G; Sean Doherty, sr., G; Drew Eger, sr., F, Quention Oker, sr., G; Connor Butler, sr., G; Musa Musa, sr., F; Braden Trisick, sr., G.

Top newcomers: Brady McClatchy, jr., G; Brady Robinson, jr., G; Hank Burlage, jr., F; Jay Weber, jr.. G.

Worth noting: Carbonaro is back for his senior season to lead the Tigers. A strong and durable guard, Carbonaro will headline the offense.

“Luca is a two-time returning point guard,” Healy said. “We will need guys to help him with some scoring punch, but I feel like we have some candidates. We will have to be really good at the defensive end. It’s a great group who has worked really hard.”

Coach: Mike Dunn

Last season: 26-8 (9-3 West Suburban Silver)

Top returners: Hunter Stepanich, jr., C; Connor Fitzgerald, sr., G.

Top newcomers: Eddy Sica, sr., G; James DeCicco, sr., G; Ethan Lacob, jr., F; Costa Kampas, jr., F.

Worth noting: The Dukes will be shorthanded for the first week or so due to the football team’s run to the Class 8A state championship game. Losing eight seniors from last season’s 26-win team is another blow for the Dukes. Stephanich and Fitzgerald are the top two returnees, combining to average 4.0 per game last season.

“We’re looking for the junior group to step up and play major minutes this season after going 24-5 as sophomores,” Dunn said. “The current deep playoff football run will delay the rebuilding process for the Dukes.”