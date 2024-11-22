Hinsdale Central senior Elyssa Abdullah is the Suburban Life Girls Golfer of the Year

Hinsdale Central’s Elyssa Abdullah tees off at the 2022 Hinsdale South Girls Class 2A Golf Sectional at Village Greens of Woodridge (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Elyssa Abdullah had a high school golf career that would be hard to top.

The Hinsdale Central senior and Wisconsin commit had four top seven finishes at state, highlighted by a second-place finish as a sophomore in 2022. She led Hinsdale Central to four top four team finishes, with a Class 2A state championship in 2022.

And she finished with a bang.

Abdullah won the West Suburban Silver conference individual championship in a playoff, was medalist at regionals and took second to teammate Toral Bhatt at the sectional meet. Finally, at the Class 2A state tournament Abdullah shot a 1-over par two-day score of 145 to finish sixth, leading Hinsdale Central to third place as a team.

She is the Suburban Life Girls Golfer of the Year. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

First off, your last tournament. How did you feel about your finish and showing at state?

Abdullah: I was content with how I finished. I played my game and had a good attitude. I was proud of the team. Everyone put in the work in preparation and we all just played our best. We were encouraging towards each other whenever we saw each other on a hole. Golf is such an individual sport and it’s nice to know how teammates have your back when playing high school golf.

How was your season? What other tournaments stand out?

Abdullah: Overall I had a solid season. First invite of the year at Midlothian Country Club I won and shot 1-under par. At the Celtic Swing Invite I won shooting 5-under par 67. For conference I shot 1-under par 71, winning a playoff to secure first place. At the Naperville North Rosie Invitational I shot my personal low of a 64 (6-under par). I played well and shot even at regionals, finishing first.

You had I believe four finishes in the top seven at state over your four years of high school, pretty amazing. How do you put that in perspective?

Abdullah: Each year, I wanted to do better and place higher. Looking back I was pretty hard on myself, and am proud of shooting what I shot. I am still looking to improve in areas where I struggle each year to become the best player that I can be. I try not to settle for complacency.

How have you grown as a golfer since you started in high school?

Abdullah: Since freshman year I have developed a better attitude towards my golf game and worry about the process instead of the results. Before I used to put too much pressure on myself, and as the years progressed I had more and more fun on the course.

What was it like playing with so many talented golfers on your team?

Abdullah: I am truly blessed to have met and played with some of the people on the team. Not only are they amazing golfers, but amazing people to be around daily. We motivate each other to improve and our team has an extremely competitive attitude.

What’s the toughest course you’ve ever played on? What’s your favorite course?

Abdullah: The toughest course I have ever played on is Sylvania Country Club in Ohio. My favorite course to play is Medinah Course 2.

What are your plans after high school, athletically and academically?

Abdullah: I am playing golf at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. I hope to pursue medical school in the future. It has always been a goal of mine.