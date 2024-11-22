November 21, 2024
Glenbard West, Montini girls basketball win big: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Glenbard West 77, West Aurora 56

Makenna Yeager scored 26 points and Julia Benjamin added 19 for Glenbard West.

Montini 68, Perspectives 37

Nikki Kerstein had 20 points, nine assists and four steals, Lily Spanos 18 points and four assists and Peyton Farrell 12 points and 14 rebounds for Montini in its season opener.

Waubonsie Valley 58, Downers Grove South 40

Hayven Harden had 15 points and nine rebounds and Kamryn Gillespie added 12 points for Downers Grove South at the York Thanksgiving Tournament.

