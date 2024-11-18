Girls basketball: Suburban Life team preview capsules for the 2024-2025 season

Lyons Township's Nora Ezike (25) takes the ball to the basket during a game against Downers Grove North in January 2024 at Downers Grove North High School in Downers Grove . (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

As the girls basketball season tips off this week, here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Coach: Joe Kilbride (11th season).

Last season’s record: 24-7 overall, 10-2 in the ESCC (2nd place).

Top returning players: Lindsay Harzich, sr., G; Aria Mazza, sr., G; Emma Briggs, jr., F; Bridget Rifenburg, jr., F; Ava Mersinger, soph., G.

Top new players: Audrey Panoushis, sr., F; Ava Thomas, jr., G; Sailer Jones, jr., G; Macy Menendez, jr., G; Keelyn Gallagher, sr., F.

Worth noting: Benet returns 12 players from last year’s 24-win squad, including starters Harzich, Mazza, Rifenburg, and Briggs, and reserve Mersinger, who will join the starting lineup this season. Together, those five players accounted for 36 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists, and seven steals per game last season. The 5-foot-11 Harzich, an all-ESCC and all-state special mention selection as a junior, has committed to Brown University. Mazza has narrowed her college choices to high academic schools. Briggs, who played for Great Britain’s U16 National Team that placed third at the FIBA U16 Women’s EuroBasket 2024 in Turkey this past summer, is drawing Division 1 interest from Big East, WCC, MVC, Ivy League, Horizon, and Patriot League schools. Rifenburg also has multiple Division 1 offers from schools in the A-10, Patriot League, MVC, MAC, OVC, WCC, A-Sun, and Summit Leagues. Jones and Menendez have moved up from an undefeated sophomore squad, while Gallagher has recovered from an ACL injury and expects to contribute. Kilbride enters the season with a 269-47 record, having won Class 4A regional titles and advanced to the sectional championship in every state tourney since his arrival. During that time, the Redwings have made five Final Four appearances, winning the 4A state championship in 2015 and 2016. Last season, Benet lost a 63-61 decision to Waubonsie Valley in the sectional title clash.

Coach: Stephan Bolt

Last season’s record: 30-4 overall, 11-1 West Suburban Silver (first place), lost to Waubonsie Valley in sectional semifinal.

Top returning players: Campbell Thulin, so., G; Abby Gross, sr., G; Ady Fanta, jr., G; Lizzy Murphy, jr., F.

Top new players: Urja Shah, sr., F; Gianna Goodwin, jr., G.

Worth noting: The Trojans last season won a program-record 30 games and conference and regional titles. Three starters graduated, but Downers Grove North has a hard-working group of skilled and versatile players with some good depth led by returning starters Thulin and Gross. Thulin, all-conference as a freshman, has a chance to be an elite-level player. Gross, coming off a successful volleyball season, is the last of three Gross sisters that Bolt has coached since the 2016-2017 season.

“Initially, we will lack some in-game experience due to graduating a great senior class last year,” Bolt said, “but throughout the course of the season I believe our returners and team will experience tremendous growth. We will be a solid defensive team and hope to be at our best come end of the season.”

Coach: Lyndsie Long

Last season’s record: 18-14 overall, 10-2 West Suburban Gold (first place), lost to Waubonsie Valley in regional final.

Top returning players: Hayven Harden, sr., F; Jakaylah Thomas, jr., G; Kamryn Gillespie, sr., G; Kayla Meyer, sr., G; Katelyn Konieczka, sr., F.

Top new players: Ionna Griffin, so., G; Alexa Bulla, fr., G; Mia Order, so., F; Mila Kosanovic-Cruise, jr., F.

Worth noting: Downers Grove South is coming off back-to-back West Suburban Gold championships. The young Mustangs will look to get out and run with four new starters. Harden is the lone returning starter after averaging 11 points and seven rebounds as a junior. A tough nonconference schedule tips off with the York Thanksgiving Tournament.

Coach: Lenae Fergerson

Last season’s record: 9-22 overall, 1-6 conference

Top returning players: Keira Kapsch, sr., F; Heaven Lee, jr.; Darryelle Smith, jr.; Cammie Molis, jr.

Top new players: Eleanor Gibson, fr., G; Avani WIilliams, fr., F.

Worth noting: Kapsch is the lone returning starter, but Fenwick has several players returning that played key roles last year. Lee, Smith and Molis are returning juniors who played big roles as sophomores.

“With that year experience and the addition of several other juniors and freshmen I am excited for this season,” Fergerson said. “We are a much quicker team with a heavy emphasis on defense. We have many ball handlers then we have had in the past and will look to push the ball more. We are a young team but are looking to reestablish ourselves on the defensive end and score quicker with more transition baskets.”

Coach: Nicole Miller (28th season).

Last season’s record: 22-9 overall, 17-1 in the Upstate Eight (tied for first with Glenbard South).

Top returning players: Veronica Witt, sr., F; Erin Brown, sr., F; Teagan Murphy, so., G; Lilly Carver, so., G; Taylour Hodges, sr., G.

Top new players: Olivia Nee, fr., G; Nora Opila, jr., G; Haley Greenfield, jr., G.

Worth noting: Glenbard East enjoyed a solid season a year ago, winning 20-plus games for the second consecutive season before being eliminated by Wheaton Warrenville South (56-35) in the Class 4A regional semifinals. The Rams own a 42-41 mark the last 2 seasons. Witt and Brown are both 5-foot-10 frontcourt players, while Murphy, Carver, and Hodges play in the backcourt. Opila, a defensive specialist for the volleyball team, will add depth at the guard spot along with Nee and Greenfield.

Coach: Eric Daca (fourth season).

Last season’s record: 24-8 overall, 17-1 in the Upstate Eight (tied for first with Glenbard East).

Top returning players: Brooklynn Moore, sr., C; Rheayanna Ferguson, jr., G; Jamie Mizwicki, jr., F; Callie Hardtke, jr., F.

Top new players: Kaitlin Erickson, so., G.

Worth noting: The Raiders return eight players from last season’s team that captured the Class 3A regional title (51-31 over Payton) before losing to Trinity (39-31) in the sectional semifinals. The list is headed by 6-foot post standout Moore, 5-6 guard Ferguson, and 5-11 frontcourt player Mizwicki – all of which earned all-UEC recognition last season. Moore, a three-year starter, has been a unanimous all-conference selection the past three seasons. Glenbard South owns an impressive 49-14 record the last 2 years.

Coach: Kristi Faulkner (eighth season).

Last season’s record: 26-7 overall, 9-3 (2nd place) in West Suburban Silver, advanced to regional final.

Top returning players: Lauren Escalante, sr., G; Julia Benjamin, sr., G; Makenna Yeager, sr., G/F; Mya Austin, jr., G/F; Hannah Roberts, sr., G; Ellie Noble, so., F; Lily Hubbuch, so., G.

Top new players: Katie Meehan, so., G.

Worth noting: A ton of talent returns for a Hilltoppers’ team that won 26 games and finished second in the Silver last year. Benjamin, 5-foot-8, started every game as a freshman, sophomore and junior, and is a returning all-conference player who has scored over 1,000 points in her career. Quicky, scrappy point guard Escalante, a three-year varsity player who can get to the rim and create for teammates, led the Hilltoppers in assists and steals last year. The 6-foot Yeager, another three-year varsity player and all-conference pick, is a long, athletic guard/forward tough and versatile that can run the floor, score and rebound. Austin is a two-year varsity player who can shoot the three and score in the paint, and Roberts a four-year varsity player that is one of the team’s top defenders with a high basketball IQ. The 6-foot Noble is a strong, tough player who can defend and rebound and Hubbuch a scrappy, athletic guard who can defend and score.

“We are really excited for the season,” Faulkner said. “We have versatility, young talent, great leadership, and a lot of heart on this year’s team.”

Coach: Brett Moore

Last season’s record: 11-20 overall, 4-8 West Suburban Silver

Top returning players: Grace Dolan, sr., G; Katherine Skinner, jr., G; Maya Gin, sr., G; Julia Sherpitis, sr., G;

Top new players: Sophie Darwish, fr.; Katie Coffey, so.

Worth noting: Moore, previously the varsity boys basketball coach at Hinsdale South, takes over the Hinsdale Central girls program. He inherits a Red Devils’ club with four returning starters. Dolan averaged 11 points last season, Skinner 8, Sherpitis 7 and Gin 6.

“It’s a group that is dedicated to working hard and together to raise the expectations of Hinsdale Central girls basketball,” Moore said. “A good mix of players with varsity experience and young players. This group had a great offseason and building confidence every day.”

Coach: Goran Nikolic (first year).

Last season’s record: 26-12, 10-2 West Suburban Gold, finished fourth in Class 3A.

Top returning players: Maeve Savage, jr., G/F; Hailey Goins, jr.; Brynn Diedrich, so., G.

Worth noting: The Hornets are coming off a historic season. Hinsdale South last season made the program’s first state tournament appearance since 1977, taking fourth in Class 3A. Graduated from that team are four-year starters Amerie Flowers and Amelia Lavorato, who accounted for 60% plus of Hinsdale South’s offense. The Hornets do, though, return three starters in Savage, Goins and Diedrich. Scott Tanaka, girls coach last year, has moved over to coach the Hinsdale South boys program. Taking over the girls program is Nikolic, who holds 281 varsity wins in Wisconsin and coached the JV last year at York, posting a 27-3 record.

“New coach, new offense/defense, will take a while to adapt,” Nikolic said. Should be able to compete for the upper part of the conference. Good pieces coming back but lack the scoring experience.”

Coach: Todd Fisher

Last season’s record: 25-10 overall, lost to Phillips in sectional final

Top returning players: Graziella Narcisi, sr., G; Maura Grogan, sr., F; Mary Kate Hilgart, jr., F; Lizzie Cook, sr

Worth noting: The Knights, senior-heavy last year, return four players – three of them seniors – from a team that reached a sectional final and lost to Phillips by three. Hilgart, IBCA Class 2A honorable mention All-State and GCAC all-conference after averaging 10.1 points and 5 rebounds, leads the returning starters. Narcisi (six points, three rebounds, two steals per game last year) and Grogan (five points, three rebounds) are the other two returning starters and three-sport athletes. Added to the mix are eight new players from the JV team. Obviously a key early this year is determining the rotation with significant new players to varsity,” Fisher said.

Coach: Tracy Rainey

Last season’s record: 11-14 overall, 5-7 conference

Top returning players: Lexi Reyna, sr., G; Jess Windstrup, sr., F; Magdalene Mikroulis, jr., G; Leah Plahm, sr., F; Lauren Tracy, sr., G.

Top new players: Ania Liptak, sr., F; Emma Barrett, jr., F; Vivian Antolak, so., G.

Worth noting: All-conference players Reyna and Windstrup lead a Lemont team with a solid combination of veteran returners and skilled newcomers. Reyna and Windstrup were Lemont’s top two scorers, averaging 10.5 points and 8.5 points, respectively. Rainey believes that Mikroulis is destined for a breakout season on both ends of the floor while Plahm and Tracy will provide a calming veteran presence.

“Lemont is looking to capitalize on its speed and athleticism this year and has the right combination of players to do so,” Rainey said.

Coach: Meghan Hutchens

Last season’s record: 20-12 overall, 8-4 (fourth) in the West Suburban Silver.

Top returning players: Nora Ezike, sr., G/F; Emma O’Brien, jr., G/F; Avery Mezan, jr., G; Gwen Smith, jr., F;

Top new players: Taylor Carroll, so., C.

Worth noting: Stanford recruit Ezike and Division I prospect O’Brien are the core of a tall, talented team that has its sight set on winning a West Suburban Silver title. The 6-foot-2 Ezike, a two-time all-conference pick, averaged 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds with a 49.3 effective field goal percentage as a junior and had eight double-doubles in 24 games played. She has 736 points and 433 rebounds over two varsity seasons. The 6-foot-1 O’Brien holds offers from Harvard and Loyola and averaged 13.4 points and 5.7 rebounds with a 48.4 effective field goal percentage as a sophomore. Mezan, who averaged 5.6 points last season and the 5-foot-11 Smith, who moves into a starting role this year, both hold Division II offers. Carroll, a 6-foot sophomore, adds more height to the mix.

“We are eager to get this season going, and hope that we can really be a team that plays humble, intelligent, and gritty basketball,” Hutchens said. “We are always looking to be better than the year before, and that’s no different this year. We have put more ownership on our players, challenged them more physically regarding their conditioning, and working to improve our basketball IQ as well.”

Montini's Nikki Kerstein, middle, gets past Benet's Shannon Earley, left, and Bridget Rifenburg during the semifinal of the Montini girls basketball tournament in Lombard. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com)

Coach: Shannon Spanos

Last season’s record: 30-8 overall, 5-2 GCAC (second place), third in Class 3A.

Top returning players: Nikki Kerstein, sr., G; Natalie Gartlan, sr., G; Audrey Kinney, sr., F; Lily Spanos, sr., G; Peyton Farrell, sr., G/F; Lauren Mellish, sr., F.

Worth noting: Suburban Life Player of the Year Victoria Matulevicius has graduated, but Montini has six seniors back from last year’s team that finished third in Class 3A. Leading the way is Kerstein, a Missouri recruit and one of the top point guards in the state. Kerstein, first team IBCA All-State and honorable mention AP All-State as a junior, averaged 14.6 points and 4.2 assists last season and has scored 1,516 points in her high school career. She’s joined by Gartlan, a senior guard committed to Millikin. Also back is Kinney, who averaged 3.3 points last season, and 3-point shooter Spanos, who averaged 4.1 points. Farrell came back from an injury at midseason to average 3.3 points and four rebounds. Mellish will shore up the middle of the defense off the bench.

A challenging schedule will include a trip to Indiana with the Montini boys team to play at the Hoosier gym, and a trip to Detroit to play the highly-rated Detroit Country Day program.

Coach: Ed Stritzel

Last season’s record: 32-4, second place in Class 4A.

Top returning players: Stella Sakalas, jr., G/F; Allia Von Schlegell, sr., G; Lyla Shelton, jr., G; Sophia Towne, so., G; Samantha Austin, so., G/F; Molly Moore, so., G.

Top new players: Emerson Hyland, fr.; Macy Polito, fr.

Worth noting: It’s been quite a recent run for the Nazareth program. The Roadrunners, Class 4A runners-up last season, Class 3A champions the year before that and 3A runners-up in 2022, have been downstate in five of the last six full seasons. Despite graduating four four-year standouts that made up the nucleus of the last three state teams, veteran coach Stritzel believes Nazareth will contend for state once again. Sakalas is a high Division I prospect who averaged 11 points, five rebounds and three steals as a sophomore while shooting 40% from the 3-point line. Von Schlegell is committed to Valparaiso, Shelton has multiple low Division I offers and Towne high Division I offers. The Roadrunners play defending Wisconsin state champion Arrowhead in its nonconference schedule.

“We feel top five in Illinois is more than worthy as we compete with top teams in the nation,” Stritzel said. “We have multiple kids that can score the ball in numerous ways.”

Coach: Jeff Gerdeman (11th season).

Last season’s record: 17-16 overall, 6-0 in the GCAC White (1st place).

Top returning players: Riley Austin, sr., G; Marianna Golden, sr., F; Arianna Naples, sr., G; Tea Rubino, sr., G; Mia Quaranta, jr., G; Ashley Powell, jr., F.

Top new players: Agata Romero, jr., F; Shania Smith, jr., F; Hannah Grivetti, so., F; Alyssa Freeman, fr., G; Talia Engesser, fr., F.

Worth noting: The Spartans lost thre starters and their top bench player from last year’s squad that captured their first Class 3A regional title since 2016 with a 43-33 win over Westinghouse. The Spartans’ postseason run ended in a 52-38 sectional semifinal loss to eventual third-place state finisher Montini. However, they return three-year varsity players Austin and Rubino, their top two scorers from a year ago. The 5-foot-10 Austin is drawing interest from numerous schools. Gerdeman expects Golden, Naples, Quaranta, and Powell to take over key roles after having complementary duties last season. Naples is also drawing interest from multiple colleges.

Timothy Christian

Coach: Jill Groenewold (sixth season).

Last season’s record: 13-17 overall, 1-5 in the Chicagoland Christian (5th place).

Top returning players: Sami Drye, sr., G; Allison Dishman, sr., G.

Top new players: Els Vanden Berg, so., F/C.

Worth noting: The Trojans will compete for their second year in the Chicagoland Christian, hoping to improve on last season’s finish. A young team last year, Timothy looks to build and mature as a team. Drye, a 5-foot-4 shooting guard, and 5-5 Dishman are the Trojans’ lone seniors. Groenewold expects Drye, entering her fourth varsity season, to bring a wealth of experience to the group. Vanden Berg enjoyed a great summer in the paint, according to the coach, and has added new skills. Juniors Maria Pozol-Niego (G), Sienna Azzarino (G), Laney Romano (F), and Emily White (F) figure to lend speed and sound defense, along with a core of four sophomores – Annika Lemkuil (G), Mia Schilf (G), Brooklynn Hanchett (F), and Vanden Berg, who saw a lot of playing time as freshmen last season. Timothy Christian has captured three Class 2A regional titles in the past four seasons.

Coach: Thomas White (fourth season).

Last season’s record: 16-17 overall, 2-4 in the Metro Suburban (3rd place).

Top returning players: Payeton Pickens, sr., G; Danielle Hoover, sr., G/F; Dasha Savchuck, sr., F; Sadie Scales, jr., C.

Top new players: Gwyn Jindra, fr., G; Z’nijay Threat, fr., C; Aaliyah Harris, fr., F.

Worth noting: The Sentinels earned their first Class 2A regional championship since 2016 with a 50-32 victory over a 15-1 Carver team last season before falling to Phillips (63-31) in the sectional semifinals. Pickens, a 5-foot-6 guard, returns as the floor leader. The four-year starter is approaching the 1,000-point career milestone. Westmont will field its share of height with Hoover (5-9), Scales (5-11), Threat (5-10), and Harris (5-9) on the roster. “This is the first time in five years that Westmont has a varsity roster made up of seniors and juniors,” said White. “Additionally, more than 10 players have been playing together since middle school, creating a strong bond that should serve them well on the court.”

Coach: Kurt Vahle (first season).

Last season’s record: 17-10 overall, 10-4 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference.

Top returning players: Abby Schroeder, sr., C; Katelyn Kulesza, sr., G; Calla Brust, jr., F.

Top new players: Ava Biagini, fr, G; Halle Van Zee, so., G/F.

Worth noting: Vahle takes over at the helm for Erin Carwell after serving as an assist last season. The Warriors enjoyed a solid 2023-24 campaign that ended with a 43-29 first-round Class 3A regional loss to St. Viator. Wheaton Academy begins its season against Glenbard East on Nov. 18 before hosting Yorkville Christian, Amundsen, and East Moline United in their own Thanksgiving tournament Nov. 20-22.

Coach: Tyler Bantz

Last season’s record: 19-13, 5-9 DuKane Conference, lost in regional championship in 2OT.

Top returning players: Sara Abdul, sr., G; Anna Leicht, sr., G/F; Brigitte Noyes, sr., F; Addie Sutton, so., G; Leah Roe, sr., F.

Top new players: Brea Moore, fr., G; Maya Merrifield, fr., G.

Worth noting: The Falcons lost four key contributors from last year’s team, but has some experience returning with players expected to jump into bigger roles. Abdul, who averaged 17.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists last year, is a three-year all-conference player who can score from anywhere on the floor. Leicht, who averaged 2.2 points, is a two-year starter who can shoot from deep and Noyes, who also averaged 2.2 points, had a great first half of the season last year until an injury. Sutton has made huge strides in her game including becoming a legitimate deep threat, and Roe will be a strong leadership presences while contributing on both ends of the floor. Freshman guards Moore and Merrifield are talented and are expected to play key minutes right away.

Coach: Kasey Alderman

Last season’s record: 17-16 overall, 6-8 DuKane Conference, lost to Batavia in regional final.

Top returning players: Emily Troia, sr., G; Brooke Ittersagen, sr., G; Marley Carbonaro, jr., F; Abby Keighron, jr., G; McKenna Bloodworth, so., F; Lucy Jethani, jr., G.

Top new players: Shea Carver, sr., G.

Worth noting: The Tigers are returning a good dose of experience, two starters that have started together for three years now. If Troia, committed to play at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, is able to return from a torn ACL that adds another player with that experience. Troia is a player who sees the floor well, is quick and a good defender. Ittersagen, committed to play soccer at Wheaton College, is a tough-nosed kid, Carbonaro a lengthy forward with versatility and Keighron a solid shooter. Carver, a transfer from Montini committed to the University of St. Francis, is a good distributor and versatile.

”Last year was my first year as head coach and they had quite a few changes to offense and defense. Now in year two they have more experience with the system and what we are running,” Alderman said. “Overall this group has good chemistry that I expect will translate to the court.”

Coach: Daniel Bannon

Last season’s record: 13-18 overall, 8-4 (third) West Suburban Gold.

Top returning players: Ayanni Gusman, sr., G; Loralai McIntyre, sr., F; Kendall Medinger, sr., G; Kristin Woods, sr., F; Joely Maciewski, jr., F/G.

Top new players: Jada Langston, so., G/F.

Worth noting: The Warriors look for improvement and to contend for a conference title with two returning starters and four seniors in an experienced starting lineup. Gusman is a returning all-conference guard who started every game at point guard for Willowbrook last season and led the team in minutes played, bringing athleticism, a strong skill set and high basketball IQ. McIntyre, another returning starter, is a reliable and stabilizing force in the post with an improved outside shot that could be a consistent double-double player. Medinger was the first guard off the bench last year transitioning to a full-time starter and a good 3-point shooter with a high basketball IQ. Woods is a high-energy player whose skill set Bannon said has improved dramatically. Maciewski is another high-energy, athletic player with the ability to play inside and outside. Langston is yet another athletic, high-energy player with potential that can play multiple positions on offense with the ability to defend all five positions.

Coach: Brandon Collings

Last season’s record: 16-14 overall, 8-4 (third) West Suburban Silver.

Top returning players: Anna Filosa, sr., G; Olivia Silkaitis, jr., F; Ellie Kehoe, jr., G; Kayla Callahan, jr., G; Avery Larma, so., G; Cate Carter, so., G; Amelie van Heukelum, jr., F; Gabby Sutter, sr., G.

Top new players: Briley O’Brien, so., G; Maggie Mikucki, so., F; Paige Byrne, jr., G.

Worth noting: Filosa, a four-year varsity player and the Dukes’ leading scorer last season is one of two returning starters for a young, but athletic and quick York team. Filosa, a 5-foot-9 guard, averaged 13.5 points as a junior. Silkaitis, a 5-foot-10 forward, started every game for York as a sophomore last season and averaged 5.0 points and a team-high 4.5 rebounds. Kehoe, Callahan, Larma, Carter and van Heukelum all came off the bench last season. O’Brien will take over as the Dukes’ point guard and Collings believes will be one of the best point guards in the area this year as a sophomore.

“Our athleticism will allow us to push the tempo both offensively and defensively, which should make us a tough team to beat this year,” Collings said.