Downers Grove North boys dominate, run to repeat state championship

Downers Grove North's Grant Schroder competes in the Class 3A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

PEORIA – Senior Grant Schroder saw another memorable Class 3A boys cross country state meet coming for the Downers Grove North boys cross country team on Saturday.

”On the bus, I was just visualizing the whole time,” Schroder said. “All of these guys were trying to talk to me. I was sitting there like, ‘No, I’m just locking in, thinking about this race.’”

The Trojans, ranked No. 1 since preseason, didn’t just capture their second straight state title and third overall. They won by 71 points as all seven runners ran personal 3.0-mile bests at Peoria’s Detweiller Park. The second-place Schroder (14:11.8) and hard-charging fourth-place junior Phillip Cupial (14:12.7) posted the two fastest times in program history and were joined by junior Will Surratt (12th) as top-25 all-staters.

”It was just everything I dreamed of since I was a little freshman,” Schroder said. “We were all just prepared to come out and do what we do.”

The Trojans (83 points) won over Plainfield North (154) and Plainfield South (248) like 2023, when they prevailed 79-125 over Plainfield North. Cupial and Schroder were an all-state seventh and 10th.

This year, they’ve been state frontrunners with Cupial usually finishing ahead by a nose. On Saturday, Schroder was only beaten by favored New Trier senior Ben Crane (14:03.4). The Trojans’ other four seniors (John Courtney, Brady Travers, Owen Kelly, Jack Loftus) made their state debuts.

”Guys were just moving up throughout the race. Every time I checked them out they kept moving up,” Downers North coach John Sipple. ”Similar (to last year’s championship) in terms of the expectation was there. It was a different feel this year. It was light and the guys just had a really good time. It was a lot of fun and unbelievable back to back. It’s so hard to do.”

The 3A girls trophy battle couldn’t have been much tighter. Top-ranked Barrington won with 130 points, second-place York had 131 and third-place Downers North had 132.

Led by sophomore champion Mia Sirois (15:53.4), Barrington’s top-five finishers were 1-6-28-50-68. York went 2-17-37-45-52 with two all-staters. Downers North was 9-19-20-41-65 with three all-staters.

York freshman Karlin Janowski was second (16:30.6), 4.2 seconds ahead of third place, and junior Sophia Galiano-Sanchez 17th. Last year, York won state with Downers North second and Barrington third.

York’s Karlin Janowski competes in the Class 3A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

The only number York coach Lauren DeAngelis mentioned Saturday was having just two runners also from last year’s state lineup (Sanchez-Galiano and junior Maggie Quinn).

”All of those girls stepped up and to continuously be on that trophy stage, I’m so proud of them,” DeAngelis said. “They really worked hard. They believed in themselves.”

This was York’s fourth straight trophy. Galiano-Sanchez and Quinn also contributed to the 2022 second-place state team.

”I’m so grateful to be part of such an amazing program with my best friends. We all push each other so much,” Galiano-Sanchez said.

”I feel like we did so well and we did mentally prepare a lot. Everyone performed so well,” Janowski added. “If someone else got in some place lower, we wouldn’t be in the position we’re in. I did help (getting second) but I helped just as much as everyone else did.”

Downers North’s all-staters were seniors Alayna Todnem (ninth) and Audrey Casten (19th) and junior Lily Eddington (20th). Eddington and Todnem were 10th and 14th in 2023.

”Two points, that’s a tough total to lose by. They competed. It was right there,” Downers North coach Tim McDonald said. “As they say, the breaks of the game didn’t go our way today. And let’s give York credit, an awesome race. Three great teams.”

Willowbrook senior Amelie Ojeda (fifth, 16:40.6) tied the highest finish in program history while breaking her school-record time.

”That’s one of the best things I could ever do, make a goal (top 5) and actually complete it,” said Ojeda, who has committed to Northern Illinois.

Wheaton Warrenville South senior Nicole Poglitsch (11th), Wheaton North senior Maddie Romaine (18th, 17:12.0) and Glenbard West junior Alexa Novak (23rd) also were all-state.

In 2023, Poglitsch was an all-state with basically the same time (17:06.70 Saturday). Romaine improved from 43rd.

”I didn’t have the best track season so coming back, (this all-state) meant a lot more,” Poglitsch said.

”That’s been my goal all season,” Romaine said. “I’m proud of myself, taking such a big jump from junior to senior year, too, with my time.”

Benet’s Finn Richards competes in the Class 2A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

Other 3A boys all-staters were Wheaton Warrenville South seniors Josiah Narayanan (16th) and Aiden Noel (20th), Wheaton North senior Aidan Murphy (18th) and Lyons Township senior Ben Wuggazer (22nd). York (269) and Lyons Township (280) were fifth and seventh. Morton junior Alex Rodriguez was 30th. In 2023, Narayanan (12th) and Murphy (24th) also were all-state. Murphy had a 13-second personal record Saturday.

”It was a good last one. It was fun. Besides getting a better place, you couldn’t ask for much more,” Narayanan said.

”I got (all-state) last year, barely, and I just wanted to do it again. And I was way faster,” Murphy said.

Noel was in all-state contention last year but struggled closing and ended up 49th.

”Honestly, I was worried it was going to happen again. I got out front, stayed out front, just found guys and hooked onto them,” said Noel, who had a 14-second personal record.

Wuggazer’s 20-second personal record improved upon last year’s 67th-place finish.

”We got out really fast. Just being able to get out and stay with it, I’m so excited,” Wuggazer said.

In 2A, Benet senior Finn Richards won the boys title (14:21.1) with Glenbard South sophomore Thomas Jochum second (14:31.9). Richards was fifth at state in 2023 (14:44.75) behind four seniors. Saturday was a personal-best time by one second.

”I figured it was my right to win this year,” Richards said. “I think I had my best season of all time.”

Richards led throughout the race. For the third straight time, Jochum was an impressive second overall to Richards after taking an all-state 15th in 2023 (15:04.35).

”I’m a big fan of (legendary runner Steve) Prefontaine and I knew frontrunning is kind of my best shot at this,” Richards said. “I was dying in the last 100, 200 meters. But it was worth it.”

Jochum was 4.8 seconds ahead of the third-place finisher.

”I knew it would be difficult (to win). I’m going to try but at the end of the day, he’s really good,” Jochum said of Richards. ”You can only go up. I’m so happy I can do this and just so looking forward to what I can do in the next couple of years here.”

(Left to right) Benet’s Delilah Helenhouse, St. Francis’ Elena Mamminga and St. Francis’ Erin Hinsdale compete in the Class 2A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

In 2A girls, St. Francis sophomores Erin Hinsdale (17:01.13) and Elena Mamminga (17:02.92) were fourth and fifth after just missing all-state in 2023 with 27th and 26th, respectively. The Spartans (288) were ninth.

”Last year not getting all-state and then this year finally getting it, it just feels really great,” Hinsdale said.

Benet senior Delilah Helenhouse (8th), Lemont freshman Hannah Farley (13th) and Nazareth freshman Kathleen Hardy (22nd) also were all-state. Benet’s Keira Jenke was 32nd.

In 1A girls, Westmont junior Kyla Babb was third in a school-record 16:35.5 after taking 12th in 2023 (17:41.95).

”Honestly, I wasn’t expecting third. I was hoping top five and I was able to push myself more than I expected,” Babb said.

Despite being diagnosed with strep throat Wednesday, Montini junior Sydney Gertsen (sixth) became the Broncos’ first three-time all-stater and was joined by first-time junior Ashlynn Lindt (18th). First-time Montini 1A boys all-staters were sophomore Nino Pesola (10th) and senior Nolan Ferris (19th). The Broncos were seventh (225).