2024 Election: Here’s what we are keeping an eye in DuPage County

Voters in DuPage County cast their ballots Tuesday for county, state and federal races, and in some cases, answered referendum questions. Here are the races we’re keeping and eye on as ballots are counted tonight.
Races we are watching
Congressional Races
3rd Congressional District
- Delia Ramirez, Democrat incumbent
- John Booras, Republican
6th Congressional District
- Niki Conforti, Republican
- Sean Casten, Democrat incumbent
8th Congressional District
- Mark Rice, Republican
- Raja Krishnamoorthi, Democrat incumbent
11th Congressional District
- Bill Foster, Democrat incumbent
- Jerry Evans, Republican
Countywide races
Auditor
- William “Bill” White, Democrat incumbent
- Bob Grogan, Republican
Circuit Court Clerk
- Jeremy “Jaye” Wang, Republican
- Candice Adams, Democrat incumbent
Coroner
- Richard Jorgensen, Republican incumbent
- Judith Lukas, Democrat
Recorder
- Elizabeth “Liz” Chaplin, Democrat
- Nicole Prater, Republican
County Board
District 1
- Maria Sinkule, Democrat
- Cindy Cronin Cahill, Republican incumbent
District 2
- Laura Hois, Republican
- Andrew Honig, Democrat
District 3
- Baron Leacock, Republican
- Lucy Chang Evans, Democrat incumbent
District 4
- Annette Corrigan, Republican
- Lynn LaPlante, Democrat incumbent
District 5
- Saba Haider, Democrat
- Patricia ‘Patty’ Gustin, Republican incumbent
District 6
- Greg Schwarze, Democrat incumbent
- Joe Soto, Republican
Illinois General Assembly
45th House District
- Martha Deuter, Democrat
- Dennis Reboletti, Democrat
46th House District
- Diane Blair-Sherlock, Democrat, incumbent
- Robert Stevens, Republican
47th House District
- Amy Grant, Republican, incumbent
- Jackie Williamson, Democrat
81st House District
- Anne Stava-Murray, Democrat incumbent
- Aaron Porter, Republican
Ballot measures we are watching
Downers Grove Video Gambling
Downers Grove residents decided on an advisory referendum asking if video gambling machines should be put in a limited number of restaurants in the community. The number of restaurants would be limited 10 and would not include any eateries in downtown Downers Grove.
The issue evoked strong feelings on both sides of the controversial debate. Opponents argued that the presence of the video gambling machines in restaurants ran counter to Downers Grove’s reputation while proponents said the addition of the ambling machines would make restaurants more competitive with those in other communities.
Elmhurst Park District
The Elmhurst Park District is seeking voter approval to issue $89.95 million in bonds. The park district would replace the Wagner Community Center with a new 127,250-square-foot facility, build a band shell in Wilder Park, convert a grass field to artificial turf at Berens Park, and install heated, permanent restrooms in Wilder, Crestview Park, Eldridge Park and along the Prairie Path.
Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200
Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 is seeking voter approval to issue $151.5 million in bonds for significant upgrades and renovations to Edison, Franklin and Monroe middle schools.
Forest Preserve District of DuPage County
The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is asking voters for a property tax increase to raise more than $17 million in additional annual revenue. According to a district FAQ, the current property tax levy does not provide enough annual revenue to support existing operations and acquire additional land.
- The Daily Herald contributed to the report.