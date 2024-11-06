2024 Election: Here’s what we are keeping an eye in DuPage County

Voters in DuPage County cast their ballots Tuesday for county, state and federal races, and in some cases, answered referendum questions. Here are the races we’re keeping and eye on as ballots are counted tonight.

Races we are watching

Congressional Races

3rd Congressional District

Delia Ramirez, Democrat incumbent

John Booras, Republican

6th Congressional District

Niki Conforti, Republican

Sean Casten, Democrat incumbent

8th Congressional District

Mark Rice, Republican

Raja Krishnamoorthi, Democrat incumbent

11th Congressional District

Bill Foster, Democrat incumbent

Jerry Evans, Republican

Countywide races

Auditor

William “Bill” White, Democrat incumbent

Bob Grogan, Republican

Circuit Court Clerk

Jeremy “Jaye” Wang, Republican

Candice Adams, Democrat incumbent

Coroner

Richard Jorgensen, Republican incumbent

Judith Lukas, Democrat

Recorder

Elizabeth “Liz” Chaplin, Democrat

Nicole Prater, Republican

County Board

District 1

Maria Sinkule, Democrat

Cindy Cronin Cahill, Republican incumbent

District 2

Laura Hois, Republican

Andrew Honig, Democrat

District 3

Baron Leacock, Republican

Lucy Chang Evans, Democrat incumbent

District 4

Annette Corrigan, Republican

Lynn LaPlante, Democrat incumbent

District 5

Saba Haider, Democrat

Patricia ‘Patty’ Gustin, Republican incumbent

District 6

Greg Schwarze, Democrat incumbent

Joe Soto, Republican

Illinois General Assembly

45th House District

Martha Deuter, Democrat

Dennis Reboletti, Democrat

46th House District

Diane Blair-Sherlock, Democrat, incumbent

Robert Stevens, Republican

47th House District

Amy Grant, Republican, incumbent

Jackie Williamson, Democrat

81st House District

Anne Stava-Murray, Democrat incumbent

Aaron Porter, Republican

Ballot measures we are watching

Downers Grove Video Gambling

Downers Grove residents decided on an advisory referendum asking if video gambling machines should be put in a limited number of restaurants in the community. The number of restaurants would be limited 10 and would not include any eateries in downtown Downers Grove.

The issue evoked strong feelings on both sides of the controversial debate. Opponents argued that the presence of the video gambling machines in restaurants ran counter to Downers Grove’s reputation while proponents said the addition of the ambling machines would make restaurants more competitive with those in other communities.

Elmhurst Park District

The Elmhurst Park District is seeking voter approval to issue $89.95 million in bonds. The park district would replace the Wagner Community Center with a new 127,250-square-foot facility, build a band shell in Wilder Park, convert a grass field to artificial turf at Berens Park, and install heated, permanent restrooms in Wilder, Crestview Park, Eldridge Park and along the Prairie Path.

Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200

Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 is seeking voter approval to issue $151.5 million in bonds for significant upgrades and renovations to Edison, Franklin and Monroe middle schools.

Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is asking voters for a property tax increase to raise more than $17 million in additional annual revenue. According to a district FAQ, the current property tax levy does not provide enough annual revenue to support existing operations and acquire additional land.